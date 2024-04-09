Illinois adds Louisville forward Tre White

Make that two additions in the portal.
Louisville forward Tre White announced his commitment to Illinois on Tuesday night via X, writing “Grateful.”
Grateful @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/j9Op59tRfY— Tre White- (@TreWhite19) April 10, 2024
White joins the sharp-shooting Jake Davis as the second commitment Brad Underwood has received since Illinois’ season ended last month.
According to 247Sports, White is the 92nd-best transfer prospect in the portal this year.
The Texas native started 26 games for the Cardinals this season. He averaged 12.3 points and grabbed nearly 6 boards per game for a bad Louisville team. He previously played at USC.
The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward has a few years of eligibility, so it’s a long-term addition for the Illini, not just a one-year guy.
The numbers say he’s a decent shooter (45.6% overall, 30% from three, and 75% from the line), but Illinois is likely still going after some of the big fish in the portal to replace guys like Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins.
