Illinois adds Louisville forward Tre White

Make that two additions in the portal.

Louisville forward Tre White announced his commitment to Illinois on Tuesday night via X, writing “Grateful.”

White joins the sharp-shooting Jake Davis as the second commitment Brad Underwood has received since Illinois’ season ended last month.

According to 247Sports, White is the 92nd-best transfer prospect in the portal this year.

The Texas native started 26 games for the Cardinals this season. He averaged 12.3 points and grabbed nearly 6 boards per game for a bad Louisville team. He previously played at USC.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward has a few years of eligibility, so it’s a long-term addition for the Illini, not just a one-year guy.

The numbers say he’s a decent shooter (45.6% overall, 30% from three, and 75% from the line), but Illinois is likely still going after some of the big fish in the portal to replace guys like Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins.