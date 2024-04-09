Illinois checks in at No. 6 in final AP poll

The final AP poll of the season is here...

And the Illini are at No. 6!

That’s Illinois’ highest ranking of the season, which is quite the accomplishment.

Despite the 25-point loss to eventual national champion (and No. 1 in the AP poll) UCONN in the Elite Eight, the Illini were among the hottest teams in the nation, so No. 6 definitely feels warranted.

Not a whole ton to say here, other than that’s it!

We’ll have more offseason coverage ahead here in the coming days, weeks, and months.