This week on the ‘Oskee Talk’ podcast I’m joined by TCR’s Pleas Honeywood to discuss March Madness commercials and remember the life & legacy of Vontae Davis. We celebrate a postseason title for women’s hoops and look ahead to the program’s future under Shauna Green. We also reflect on men’s basketball season, as well as analyze potential transfer targets.

