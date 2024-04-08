Illinois great Gene Honda celebrated at last Final Four

If you’ve watched any major sporting event in the past 30 years, odds are you’ve heard the voice of Gene Honda.

The Illinois legend is hanging up the mic on his career at the Final Four on Tuesday night when UCONN plays Purdue in the national championship. Honda still keeps busy at the Big Ten Tournament and with the White Sox, Illini (sometimes), etc., but he will no longer be the voice at college basketball’s biggest stage.

Gene Honda, the PA announcer of the @MFinalFour, is announcing his last Final Four game tonight



Thanks for all the memories #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/HNsGeK629s — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 8, 2024

Honda was celebrated Saturday during the Final Four games with a basketball to honor his decades of service to the sport.

According to the great source that is Wikipedia, Honda is the only person to have announced at the MLB World Series, MLB All Star Game, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, NCAA Final Four, NCAA Frozen Four.

Knowing Gene Honda is inspiring. He's the soundtrack to memories, and makes me feel like when I hear his voice, whatever I'm attending is a big deal. Lucky to have him in Chicago. — Leila Rahimi (@leilarahimi) April 9, 2024

He attended Illinois in the 1970s, and was inducted into the Illini Media Alumni Hall of Fame in 2008.