Illinois great Gene Honda celebrated at last Final Four

The GOAT PA voice is hanging up the mic.

By Stephen Cohn
Univ. of Illinois Alumni Association

If you’ve watched any major sporting event in the past 30 years, odds are you’ve heard the voice of Gene Honda.

The Illinois legend is hanging up the mic on his career at the Final Four on Tuesday night when UCONN plays Purdue in the national championship. Honda still keeps busy at the Big Ten Tournament and with the White Sox, Illini (sometimes), etc., but he will no longer be the voice at college basketball’s biggest stage.

Honda was celebrated Saturday during the Final Four games with a basketball to honor his decades of service to the sport.

According to the great source that is Wikipedia, Honda is the only person to have announced at the MLB World Series, MLB All Star Game, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, NCAA Final Four, NCAA Frozen Four.

He attended Illinois in the 1970s, and was inducted into the Illini Media Alumni Hall of Fame in 2008.

