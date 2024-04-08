Sencire Harris returning to Illinois after redshirt season

Redshirt-sophomore Sincere Harris will be returning this fall to Illinois, he announced via X on Monday.

Before announcing his plan to redshirt this past season, Harris appeared in both exhibitions against Ottawa (KS) and Kansas.

The native Ohioan played in all 33 games as a freshman for the Illini, making seven starts. He averaged 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

He ended the last campaign on a high note going for 11 points, five rebounds and a steal in the finale against Purdue.

Harris came to Champaign as a four-star recruit in the class of 2022, and was ranked as high as the No. 62 prospect across different media outlets.

It’s a big addition to the bench as Brad Underwood has plenty of roster spots to fill on his senior-led team.