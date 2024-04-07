Illinois Baseball is HOT — and making a push toward the NCAA tourney

No big deal if you were busy — we were, too.

It’s been quite the few months for Illinois Men’s & Women’s Basketball, but now the attention turns to the spring sports season down the stretch, and Illinois Baseball is still in contention to make a push toward the NCAA Tournament down the stretch.

The Illini enter play on April 8 at 16-13 overall, including a 7-2 mark in Big Ten play. Illinois struggled early on, getting off to a 2-5 start and were swept by then-No. 8 Tennessee in early March (which included a 24-1 drubbing on March 9).

But in recent weeks, Dan Hartleb’s team has turned it on, winning five of its last six, and scoring 11+ runs in six consecutive games (a stretch from March 24-April 5).

There’s a BIG chance for the Illini to make some noise the next couple of weeks, with the next nine games at Illinois Field in Champaign, all against in-state competition (including Northwestern from April 19-21).

It’s been a little bit of a drought for Hartleb’s program, not having made the NCAA Tourney since 2019, and there's still some work to do.

Key Performers

Keep an eye on junior catcher Camden Janik, who is batting .359 with 5 HR and 21 RBI this season. The Wauconda native has appeared in all 29 games, which includes 28 starts. Oh, he’s also only struck out FIVE times in 117 at bats. Very Joe Mauer-like.

Freshman outfielder Cameron Chee-Aloy has also been a key contributor, currently on an 11-game hitting streak. The Canadian is hitting .308 and has scored 26 runs.

On the hill, Jack Crowder has been eating up innings, starting 8 games and going 41 innings so far. But his ERA is a bit up there, at 5.49 after giving up 12 ER in a two-game stretch vs. FSU and Tennessee.

Redshirt-senior Joe Glassey is Illinois’ best arm out of the pen, making 11 appearances and recording 3 saves this season.