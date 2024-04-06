The Champaign Room wants YOU to join our team!

It’s only spring, but The Champaign Room is planning its coverage for the 2023-24 athletic seasons, and you can join us!

In order to continue making TCR the best place on the Internet for free Illinois Fighting Illini coverage, analysis and discussion, we’re expanding our staff.

We’re happy to talk with anyone interested in contributing to the site, whether you’re a current University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student or a Fighting Illini fan who has a passion for the Illini!

We have a lot of different jobs that we want your help on! Those jobs include:

We’re looking for aspiring student-journalists to cover Illinois Football, Men’s Basketball and Women’s Basketball as a credentialed reporter. That means YOU are asking questions to Illinois’ players and coaches and reporting on them on a regular basis.

to cover Illinois Football, Men’s Basketball and Women’s Basketball as a That means YOU are asking questions to Illinois’ players and coaches and reporting on them on a regular basis. We’re also looking for columnists to cover those sports AND/OR recruiting.

to cover those sports AND/OR recruiting. We also love adding those who have a passion for non-revenue sports coverage.

Social media graphics producers and/or photographers.

Here’s what we’re looking for in potential staff members:

Ability to write, research, and develop story ideas.

Comfort using social media to find story ideas, engage with readers, and promote TCR content on Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, etc.

Passion for Illinois Athletics.

Ability to meet mutually agreed-upon deadlines (but we promise we’re VERY easy going).

If your background and experience don’t perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for — but you believe you have the potential to thrive in a role — we encourage you to apply.

If you have a journalism or writing background, that’s awesome. If not, that’s fine, too. If you’re passionate and knowledgeable about Illinois Athletics and interested in helping, we’ll find a role for you.

Anyone interested should send a writing sample (preferably about the Fighting Illini), resume (or short essay of why you’re interested) and your Twitter handle (if you have one) to stephencohntv@gmail.com.

Come help us make one of the best Illinois Fighting Illini sites on the web even better!

This is an ongoing application process (with a cutoff of mid-July).

If you have any other questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me via email or Twitter!

— Stephen Cohn

Twitter: @stephen__cohn

The Champaign Room Site Manager