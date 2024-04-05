Reflecting on Illinois’ season — and everyone’s future potential

The Fighting Illini’s men’s basketball season came to a close in the Elite Eight, as they lost to the defending national champion UConn Huskies. A close first half got ugly in the second half, and the team fell just short of a Final Four.

Regardless, it was still a great season that saw the team go 25-8 in the regular season and exhibitions, earning second place in the Big Ten regular season, 3-0 en route to a Big Ten Tournament title, and 3-1 in the tournament as they made the program’s first Elite Eight appearance since 2005.

How did each player perform this season? Let’s take a look:

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had one of the best seasons in Illinois basketball history. Even with missing 6 regular season games, he scored the most points in a single season with 736. He averaged 23 PPG, on 48/36/81 splits, and added 4 RPG, 2.3 APG, and 1 SPG and 1 BPG. He was a unanimous All-Big Ten First-Team selection, and made All-American Third Team, and likely would have been a first teamer had it not been for his suspension.

Shannon upped his game in the postseason; he scored 102 points in the Big Ten Tournament, 1 short of the record, but did it in only 3 games, and would have had the record had a goaltending call not been missed. He scored 85 points in the first 3 games of the NCAA Tournament, leading the country in points until the Elite Eight round. While he struggled against UConn, almost everybody does.

Shannon should be on his way to being the first first-round pick for Illinois since Meyers Leonard in 2012.

Marcus Domask

Domask was one of the best transfers in the nation this season. He also earned All-Big Ten First-Team honors, and recorded the 10th triple-double in tournament history against Morehead State. He averaged 16/5/4, and gave the offense a dimension it never had before with bootyball.

Domask was a master with his footwork in the post, creating space for fadeaways, layups, and floaters like never seen before. He averaged nearly 23 PPG when Shannon was out, and was the team’s main source of offense against Purdue and UConn.

His 33-point outing against FAU in the Jimmy V Classic in MSG showed Illinois got a legitimate star, and that is what he turned out to be.

Coleman Hawkins

The first four-year prep player in the Brad Underwood era has his best season in his senior year. After a slow start due to a knee injury, Hawkins bounced back to have a great season, with his highest FG%, highest 3FG% (37%), highest PPG (12.1), highest STOCKS (2.6), and kept his rebounds and assists on pace from last season while decreasing his turnovers per game.

For a while, he was in contention for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He struggled against bigs who were much heavier than him, but he punished them by stretching the floor offensively.

The heart and soul of this Illinois team will likely take his talents to the NBA, and has a good chance of getting drafted in the second round.

Justin Harmon

The Chicago kid came to Champaign for his final season, and he was the sixth man Brad Underwood envisioned. His shooting numbers and stats weren’t great, but Harmon provided secondary ball-handling, slashing, and corner three-point shooting to unlock for Illinois something they lacked last season. He was also a solid defender, which was needed while Sencire Harris redshirted.

He struggled in the postseason, which hurt the Illini deep into the tournament, but Harmon was a big reason this team succeeded. They were 11-0 when he scored 8 or more points, and he had some huge performances against Northwestern, Rutgers, Iowa, and Maryland.

Quincy Guerrier

Guerrier led the team in double-doubles with 9, averaging 9.6 PPG and 6.1 RPG. He surprisingly spaced the floor well for the team, shooting over 37% from 3. Guerrier often rocked the rim and was physical down low, giving Illinois’ defense a chance.

He went ballistic offensively against Missouri and Tennessee, and dominated the glass in Big Ten competition.

His size allowed Illinois to switch a lot defensively. Similar to Harmon, Illinois didn’t get enough out of him in the postseason, but they would’ve never made it that deep without his contributions in the regular season.

Luke Goode

Goode averaged 5.7 PPG and 3.6 RPG in what was certainly an up and down season for him. He struggled defensively all year, and had some stretches where he couldn’t hit a three. But he ended the year on a high note, with huge shooting days against Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament, then against Morehead State and Iowa State in the tournament.

He shot 39% from three overall, clearly being the team’s best floor spacer. And he hustled a lot on the offensive glass. The defense definitely needs work, but Goode made up for it offensively most of the time.

Ty Rodgers

Illinois somewhat ditched the Rodgers at PG experiment in favor of full-on wing-led offense with Shannon and Domask, but Rodgers still played well. He averaged 6.2/5.3/2 on 53% from the field. There were many games, like the home game against Nebraska, he won with his hustle on the glass and defense.

Rodgers remained a stout defender who improved his finishing and ball handling. Teams like Purdue and UConn, however, were able to expose his lack of a jumper by putting their centers on him and having them park under the rim, which killed Illinois’s offense.

Rodgers will have to develop a little bit of a shot outside the paint to be reliable against the top teams. But he will always be high in the rotation with his elite rebounding.

Dain Dainja

Dainja saw his minutes this season cut in half, as he just didn’t fit Illinois’ best lineups offensively (he would clog the lane when Shannon drove or Domask posted up) and defensively (he didn’t have the mobility to deal with quick guards in the pick and roll).

However, Dainja was patient, and still played well when he got a chance. He improved his efficiency in scoring, rebounding, and blocking shots. He did his usual domination against mid-majors.

Then when it came postseason time, he was ready. He lifted Illinois up to survive against Ohio State. He dominated Morehead State and Duquesne, going 13/13 between those two games.

For leading Illinois to its first Sweet 16 in almost 20 years, Dainja will be remembered.

Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn

DGL started the season with a bang, looking like the best player on the court against EIU. After that though, he hit the freshman bump, as he couldn’t crack the rotation when Illinois got to Big Ten play. Similar to Dainja, DGL stayed ready, and made some big plays against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament championship, and against Morehead State with a couple of huge 3s, to send Illinois deep into the tournament.

Freshmen are rarely going to play much under Brad Underwood, but the fact he trusted DGL in single elimination games goes to show how much the staff believes in him in the future. As a freshman, you need to look like you belong, and DGL did exactly that.

Amani Hansberry

Hansberry was the ultimate pro of this team. When he was called upon, he came in, did the dirty work down low defensively and on the glass, and would finish layups. He never did too much, and even showed some ability to stretch the floor.

He could handle the ball at the top of the perimeter; he isn’t limited to getting the ball in the post or by the basket.

He looks like a keeper, though we could’ve seen even more from him had he not dealt with back spasms in the middle of the season.

Niccolo Moretti

Moretti showed off a lot of speed and ball-handling in nonconference before getting injured. He didn’t do much outside of being the X-factor in a home game against Iowa.

When the starters were struggling, Moretti came in with the bench and provided energy to turn the game around. He hit two huge threes and some free throws to power Illinois to the win.

He remains a project with his slight frame, but could be a solid backup PG.