Illinois’ Kendall Bostic returning for fifth and final season

Just hours after winning the inaugural WBIT championship, Illinois senior Kendall Bostic announced she will return for one more season in Champaign.

We’ve got something else to celebrate today too...



Kendall Bostic is coming back and excited for year 5!#Illini | #HTTO | #OneWay pic.twitter.com/EACTGFZ0M8 — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) April 4, 2024

Bostic was named Wednesday to the WBIT All-Tournament team, and finished with the 10th-most rebounds of any player in the country (10.9 per game). She also averaged 12.1 points as the starting center for Shauna Green’s squad.

Bostic started her college career at Michigan State before transferring to Illinois in 2021.

Makira Cook announced last month that she plans to return for one more season with Illinois.

It’s safe to say Illinois has higher expectations than the WBIT next season.

“I want this [title] to propel us into making NCAA Tournaments with this tournament,” Green said after Wednesday’s win.