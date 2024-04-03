This is an important — and special — moment

You don’t need me to tell you that, right now, women’s basketball is a big deal.

If you’re reading this, odds are you’re among the 12.3 million people who tuned in for Caitlin Clark and Iowa taking on Angel Reese and LSU on Monday night in the Elite Eight.

What hasn’t been a big deal — forever?

Illinois women’s basketball.

And I deeply hope that changes forever Wednesday night, after the Illini pounced on Villanova in the second half and claimed the title in the inaugural WBIT — notably Illinois’ first postseason tournament title in program history.

It’s really, really cool to see so much support for the women’s team. Admittedly, there have been entire seasons here at TCR that we’ve ignored the team, solely because they were awful.

The #Illini are on a 23-game Big Ten losing streak in football, men's basketball and women's basketball (dating back to March 1, 2017).

I tweeted that more than six years. While football is in a slightly better place, it’s almost unfathomable that it was this bad at some point — where the big three sports didn’t win a conference game for more than TEN MONTHS.

But what Shauna Green has done in two years on the job in Champaign cannot be understated: it’s incredible.

This was a team with the lowest of expectations — we’d be happy with just DOUBLE-DIGIT WINS. But she’s accumulated more than 40 victories in her first two seasons, which include a NCAA Tournament appearance and a major tournament championship.

I’m not sure where I’m going with this, other than to say that this moment is special — and it’s important.

Women’s sports are clearly having a moment, and unless you’re a fan of the team that goes on 30-0 runs, the women’s tourney has been better than the men’s tourney the past few weeks. If women’s sports are going to begin to have more of a place in our national zeitgeist, then you’re damn right I want Illinois to at least be competitive in that picture.