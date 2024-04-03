Reaction to Illinois’ WBIT championship win

In case you didn’t hear, ILLINOIS IS A CHAMPION.
The Illini women’s basketball team won the inaugural WBIT on Wednesday night in Indianapolis — and people are excited.
INAUGURAL @WBITWBB CHAMPS.#Illini | #HTTO | #OneWay pic.twitter.com/SKiMbw9a7I— Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) April 4, 2024
Congratulations to the Lady Fighting Illini on winning the #WBIT! Enjoyed the game and watching you all beat down the Cats. Go Illini! pic.twitter.com/NsuAy5b0Q3— Deon Thomas (@deonthomas25) April 4, 2024
Congrats @IlliniWBB @Shauna_Green https://t.co/Ri2RGGigZU— Brad Underwood (@CoachUnderwood) April 4, 2024
HOT OFF THE PRESS#Illini win @wbitwbb title pic.twitter.com/kR6eHRFSAw— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) April 4, 2024
ILL⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/vqnXnhe3vj— Tyra Perry (@TyraPerry13) April 4, 2024
Congratulations to Coach Green and the Illini Women Basketball Team on Winning The WBIT National Championship. Way To Go Ladies!!!@IlliniAthletics @IlliniWBB @IllinoisOnBTN @IllinoisRivals @IlliniVBall @IlliniMBB @IlliniFootball @illinidp43— Kenny Battle (@KennyBattle33) April 4, 2024
Good vibes only. pic.twitter.com/1EGaQbsxW5— Zeno ‘Jeno’ Jo (@jenozenojeno) April 4, 2024
Thank you fans!— Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) April 4, 2024
State Farm Center East looked good tonight #Illini | #HTTO | #OneWay pic.twitter.com/2Bkjl9md83
The newest addition to Ubben Basketball Complex pic.twitter.com/1hDk4AUQv6— Zeno ‘Jeno’ Jo (@jenozenojeno) April 4, 2024
