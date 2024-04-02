Don’t hate, appreciate

On this episode of the ‘Oskee Talk’ podcast, I begin by remembering the career of former Illini Vontae Davis (3:58). I also recap Illinois’ Sweet Sixteen win versus Iowa State (9:15), the Elite Eight loss to Connecticut (22:50), and Danny Hurley’s bizarre postgame rant (39:19). I also measure this Illinois team against the two other most memorable Illini squads (45:37). Plus, I review women’s hoops’ run to the WBIT final (64:27), and the latest basketball roster moves (70:36).

Make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Click HERE to listen.