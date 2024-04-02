Portal season is here. Where should Illinois be looking?

The memories of an amazing season won’t fade for quite some time.

The 2023-24 season was special for the Illini.

The final loss of the season is not representative of the program’s position in the college basketball landscape.

But it does present a monumental challenge for the staff.

One does not simply replace Terrence Shannon Jr., (probably) Marcus Domask, and (likely) Coleman Hawkins. They created a formidable, multi-skilled triumvirate that led Illinois to 29 wins.

BREAKING: Per Verbal Commits, #Illini F Dain Dainja has entered the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/bHJExJJlyE — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) April 1, 2024

Key rotation big man Dain Dainja is entering the portal. While Dain’s future role was in question, his effort and contributions to the program were not.

Additionally, Justin Harmon and Quincy Guerrier are out of eligibility. With the summer arrivals of Morez Johnson, Jason Jaskstys, and Jase Butler, there are currently three open scholarships.

Obviously, more attrition is possible.

This coaching staff has a proven ability to go out and find talent that fits their needs. This year’s roster was a clinic in roster construction. It was built perfectly to accentuate Terrence Shannon Jr.’s talent and surround him with a deep, versatile supporting cast.

Complementary pieces around star power…that’s a championship formula.

Head Coach Brad Underwood now goes about the task of reloading his roster after leading one of the top offensive teams in the country into the Elite Eight.

So who might Illinois target in the portal? Here are some names to look out for.

Jake Davis, Wing, Mercer

Jake Davis has committed to the Illini. The Indianapolis native and Cathedral alum was the fist transfer to pledge to Brad Underwood this offseason.

Davis is a sharpshooting wing who made 38% of his shots as a freshman at Mercer. At 6-foot-6 and with three years of eligibility remaining, Davis could be a long-term rotation piece. Davis projects as a floor-stretching wing to potentially pair with Luke Goode and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn in a lethal offensive onslaught second unit next season.

There are questions about how his athleticism and physicality will play in the Big Ten. But the size and skill set are moldable clay this staff can use to develop a legitimate weapon over the next three seasons.

Xavier Amons, Forward, Northern Illinois

Xavier Amos, a 4-star Transfer Portal PF, breaks down his recruitment and talks potential visits‼️



️ Texas | Virginia | Xavier | Illinois



The 6-8 sophomore averaged 13.8 points, 1.3 blocks, and shot 38.5% 3P this season.



READ: https://t.co/0PQPnRjZWq pic.twitter.com/b3H7GBbTsS — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) March 28, 2024

As a sophomore at NIU, Amos averaged 14 points and 6 rebounds per game. At 6-foot-8, he would provide a big floor-stretching four man to an Illini team that thrived with Coleman Hawkins and Quincy Guerrier at times.

Amos shot 38% from behind the arc last season while providing a block and a steal per game. The Illini could use a big 3-and-D wing who rebounds effectively. The native Chicagoan and Whitney Young Magnet alum will undoubtedly get attention from plenty of Power 4 suitors, so competition for his services could be heavy.

Maxime Raynaud, Center, Stanford

Raynaud is a top-end transfer center prospect with one year of eligibility experience and three years of Power Five hoops under his belt. The 7-footer averaged nearly a double-double for the Cardinal this past season. And at 36% from three-point range, Raynaud projects as an ideal complement to incoming freshman Morez Johnson.

As with Amos, Raynaud will be the subject of fierce competition. A big man who hits his free throws and stretches the floor is an extraordinarily valuable commodity. It wouldn’t be shocking at all if Illinois and multiple blue bloods are involved in a significant “bidding war” for the Frenchman’s services.

Marcus Hill, Combo Guard, Bowling Green

The junior averaged 20+ points per game for Bowling Green in his only season. He is a Rockford native, and I am pretty sure he won’t be the only Rockford native on this list.

Hill is a bucket-getting guard with good size. While his 29% clip from three doesn’t inspire his ability to space the floor, his ability to get to the bucket is a lot like that of Marcus Domask. He is an ideal “booty ball” guard who scores more by backing guys down than crossovers and Eurosteps.

Dante Maddox Jr., Combo Guard, Toledo

Yes, this is a familiar script. A Chicago-area player who starred at Toledo is in the portal and the Illini are a likely fit to land his services.

Dante Maddox Jr. is not RayJ Dennis. But like Dennis, he played his prep ball in the South Suburbs of Chicago at powerhouse program Bloom Trail. He scored 15 PPG for the Rockets on 40% shooting from three-point range. With one year of eligibility remaining, he projects to play a similar role as Illini folk hero Alfonso Plummer.

A true sharpshooter who averaged almost six three-point shot attempts per game, Maddox could make major contributions as a sixth man or spot starter. He’s also the kind of instant offense machine whose practice presence could have a positive influence on Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Jase Butler.

Gavin Griffiths, Forward, Rutgers

Rutgers transfer Gavin Griffiths tells me that he's receiving interest from the following programs:



Virginia

Virginia Tech

Notre Dame

Nebraska

Illinois

Providence

Boston College — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 29, 2024

Griffiths didn’t put up gaudy numbers in his single season at Rutgers. But the 6-foot-8 forward is a former top-100 prospect with significant offensive upside. His prep productivity focused on catch-and-shoot prowess and aggressive above-the-rim finishes in transition.

He demonstrates an ability to hit contested shots and be a force on the break. His minutes were scattered and inconsistent throughout the season, but he showed flashes of the potential that made him such a coveted “get” for the Scarlet Knights. This will be another tough recruitment ffo the Illini, but the fit is obvious and Griffiths has indicated being in contact with Illinois.

Sean Pedulla, Guard, Virginia Tech

Pedulla is a proven Power 4 starter. He is a volume three-point shooter and was a 15 PPG scorer for the Hokies. He ran the Hokies’ offense to the tune of over 4 assists per game as well. He would be a presumed starter in Champaign depending on other portal activity.

His perimeter shooting efficiency fell in each of his three season. But his minutes and role also increased. With the Illini, he won’t have to carry as much of a load. It will be tough to beat Porter Moser and his hometown Sooners, but the Illini have an excellent sell for sharpshooting guards.

Rytis Petraitis, Forward, Air Force

Petraitis is a 6-foot-7 forward who averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists a game this season. As a multi-year transfer with some floor-spacing ability, he will be yet another highly coveted prospect. He had a 25% usage rate for Air Force last season, and will likely not need to shoulder that big of a load if he enrolls in Champaign.

His versatility and skill as a secondary facilitator fit in perfectly with the Illini staff’s desire to have switchable pieces who can fill multiple roles on both sides of the ball. He produced 53 points and 18 rebounds in his final two games, so recency bias will be strong in this pursuit. But there is an undeniable fit with his skill set for the Illini.

Otega Oweh, Guard, Oklahoma

Now, we begin the blast from the Illini past portion of the column.

The Blair Academy alum took an official visit to Champaign as a prep prospect. He is the kind of big-bodied guard this staff both values and covets. He averaged 11 points on 49% shooting from the floor in 24 minutes per game for Oklahoma last season. He even shot an efficient 37% from three-point range. Oweh is undoubtedly one of the top names in the portal. 247 sports ranks him as the tenth best transfer prospect overall.

Oweh projects as one of the players who is most capable of filling Terrence Shannon Jr’s…spot in the starting lineup. No, you can’t just replace that level of productivity with one player. But he has the size, scoring ability, and physicality to provide a similar style of impact in Champaign. Chester Frazier is likely working this recruitment again, but don’t be surprised if the “blue blood” programs are also aggressive in this recruitment.

AJ Storr, Guard, Wisconsin

Yes, you all knew this one was coming.

Let’s get the obvious stuff out of the way early.

Yes, he committed to the Illini previously.

We have an article to prove it!

No, he didn’t enroll in Champaign. Yes, this would be his third school in three years.

Storr is currently 247’s top transfer prospect. He has two years of eligibility remaining and a proven ability to get buckets in the Big Ten. In his lone year in Madison, the Rockford native averaged 17 PPG. He is a true three-level scorer who can explode for massive games. In a system like Illinois’, he could unlock another gear of offensive dominance.

The weaknesses are clear. He isn’t an efficient shooter from behind the arc. He can fall in love with the mid-range shot late in games. He hasn’t demonstrated strong defensive prowess.

With two years of eligibility, he’s not a finished collegiate product.

(Neither is Ty Rodgers while I’m on the subject.)

Storr will be expensive. He is also going to be the subject of intense pursuit from the kinds of schools that tend to land high-level portal prospects. You know, the kinds of schools from states that begin with the letter “K.”

(Hey Chin, how ya doin’?)

There is a Crystal Ball for Storr to the Illini on 247Sports. But this recruitment appears to be far from a done deal. But unlike the RayJ Dennis debacle last year, if the Illini don’t land Storr, it will not define their offseason.