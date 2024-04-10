Terrence Shannon Jr. shares goodbye message with Illini fans

With Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. headed for the 2024 NBA Draft, the senior shared one final message on Wednesday with Illini fans, via X.

THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/c06n1RRhrN — Terrence Shannon Jr (@Sn1per_T) April 10, 2024

“I would like to thank Illini nation for their unwavering support throughout my two years here,” Shannon wrote. “The staff and the fans have really made this experience memorable! I will never forget the relationships I’ve built during my time here.”

Fresh off one of the most successful individual seasons in Illini basketball history, Shannon will navigate legal battles ahead of the draft in June, where he is widely expected to be the program’s first first-round pick since Meyers Leonard in 2012.

Shannon, who spent two seasons in Champaign after a stint with Texas Tech, was suspended in December after being charged with rape in Douglas County, Kansas.

Ahead of the draft in late June, Shannon has a preliminary hearing in the case on May 10. At that hearing, the judge is likely to decide whether or not there’s enough evidence to find probable cause to set the matter for trial. If there is probable cause found, Shannon would then be set for an arraignment hearing, where he would have to plead guilty or not guilty before a trial.

Shannon’s attorney has maintained his innocence throughout this process, and said he intends to take the case to trial. We’ve covered this extensively, and you can find that coverage here.

According to multiple reports on Wednesday the university dropped its investigation into Shannon and will take no disciplinary action. Shannon also dropped his lawsuit against the school.

Whether there is a trial set and when that would be could significantly impact his status in this summer’s draft.

Shannon broke the Illinois single-season scoring record this season, despite missing six games for that suspension. He later sued the university in January and received a temporary injunction in the suspension allowing him to return to the program, where he led the team to a Big Ten Tournament championship and its first Elite Eight appearance since 2005.

It was a memorable — and complicated — season for Illinois’ best player, who has not spoken to the media since December.

Despite missing a month’s worth of games, he was named First-Team All-Big Ten by the coaches, media and Associated Press, but Third-Team All-America.