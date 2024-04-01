How To Watch No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 1 Villanova: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 1 Villanova (WBIT Championship)
Game Time: 6 p.m. CT Wednesday
TV Channel: ESPN2
Online Streaming: ESPN+
Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: N/A
Quick Hits
No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini (18-15, 8-10 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Shauna Green (2nd season)
Last Game: 81-58 win over Washington State (WBIT Semifinals)
No. 1 Villanova Wildcats (22-12, 11-7 Big East)
Head Coach: Denise Dillon (4th season)
Last Game: 58-53 win over Penn State (WBIT Semifinals)
What Happened The Last Time These Two Played?
- Illinois leads the all-time series 1-0.
- Previous Matchup: Dec. 3, 1988 (Illinois 69, Villanova 60)
Illinois is looking for its first postseason tournament win in program history.
ILL.
Loading comments...