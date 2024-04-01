Illinois great Vontae Davis found dead in Florida home

Former Illinois football great Vontae Davis was found dead by police Monday at his home in South Florida, according to authorities.

Here’s CNN’s reporting on the investigation:

Officers were called to the home in Southwest Ranches by a house assistant and found Davis dead, according to the Davie Police Department. Preliminary information suggests foul play is not involved, and the investigation is active, police added. The Broward County medical examiner’s office is investigating the death.

Davis, 35, played at Illinois from 2006-08, where he was a 2008 All-American and three-time All-Big Ten honoree.

Our thoughts are with the Davis family as we remember 2008 All-American and three-time All-Big Ten honoree Vontae Davis. #Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/Efwu3LG2th — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) April 1, 2024

The Dolphins drafted the Washington, D.C. native in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

He played 121 games in the NFL, totaling 22 interceptions and 97 pass deflections.

Davis memorably retired at halftime of his final game in 2018.