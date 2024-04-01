Illinois big man Dain Dainja enters the transfer portal

After seeing a career renaissance of sorts, Illinois forward Dain Dainja has entered the transfer portal. He announced his decision via X on Monday.

In his post, he shared that he received his degree from the U of I, and will be entering the transfer portal.

The former 4-star recruit from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota had been playing arguably the best basketball of his Illinois as of late.

The junior transferred from Baylor in the middle of the 2021-22 season, playing in just three games before making the decision to leave Waco. The Bears were coming off of a national championship-winning campaign the year before.

Dainja played in all 38 games this season for the Illini and started in three earlier in the year when forward Coleman Hawkins was battling a knee injury. He played a bigger role in the previous season, when he averaged 9.5 points per game.

But later this season he came into his own, especially in the postseason. His big performances were key in some of the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament victories for the Illini, en route to the program’s first Elite Eight appearance since 2005.

Dainja is the first Illini player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.