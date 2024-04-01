Illinois lands Mercer transfer guard Jake Davis

Just two days after his program saw its 2023-24 season end at the hands of the UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight, Brad Underwood and his staff welcome the first transfer of their offseason.

Jake Davis, a 6-foot-6 guard from Mercer University, announced via his X that he committed to Illinois after spending just a year in Macon, Ga.

The freshman started 25 of the Bears’ 33 games this past season and averaged nine points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

The most impressive attribute he brings to Illinois will be his shooting. Last season, Davis shot 38.7% from beyond the arc while averaging just under five attempts per game.

As a team, Illinois shot 35% from three-point range.

In March, Mercer announced that it would not be renewing the contract of head coach Greg Gary, the coach who recruited Davis. Two days later, Davis entered the transfer portal.

Davis entered the transfer portal on March 13 and received some notable Division I offers, including Butler, DePaul and Wyoming among others.

This season, Illinois’ roster consisted of several transfers, from marquee names like Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. to supporting role players like Quincy Guerrier and Justin Harmon.

Underwood may be looking to repeat some of the success that he had in transforming Domask, a 6-foot-6 forward at Southern Illinois, into an oversized guard capable of handling the ball.

The McCordsville, Ind. native will come to Champaign with three years of eligibility remaining, meaning he’s got plenty of time to learn ‘Booty Ball’, or whatever style of basketball the team plays.