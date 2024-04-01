Illinois blows out WSU, advances to WBIT Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in program history, the Illinois women’s basketball program will play for postseason hardware.

Illinois hasn’t won four straight games this season, but it’s done just that with an emphatic 81-58 blowout victory over Washington State at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the Illini’s run to the WBIT Championship Game.

“It’s one thing to say we have an opportunity to play in March, but not a lot of teams can make it to April,” Camille Hobby said following the win. “It’s really exciting for all of us and it’s a great opportunity.”

The Illini could do no wrong on Monday, the first day of April. They shot the ball exceptionally well and defended well, too. They’d shoot the ball 54% from the field and 43.8% from deep while holding the Cougars to 39.2% and 41.7%.

Head coach Shauna Green said after the game that her team’s aggressive start on the offensive side of the ball helped build confidence with the ball.

“We got downhill early like we wanted to. And we were really attacking [the basket]. And when we do that, it kinda just opens things up,” she said.

The Illini hit a few early threes too, which Green said added even more to the snowballing of confidence, but that her team’s game starts on the other side of the court.

“With this team, it starts with defense. When we defend and when we rebound, we’re a hell of a lot better as a team,” she said. “And again, that’s the order: defend, rebound and run what we wanna run. That’s our identity and, to be completely honest, that’s why we’ve been winning the last few games, because we’re defending at a high level and with a great deal of intensity.”

After three wins in stadiums that came with a home-court advantage one of two ways, including two at State Farm Center, Monday’s matchup was the first truly neutral-site one for Illinois in the WBIT.

While only a handful of fans made the trip from Pullman, Washington, the game still had the qualities of a neutral-site one. WSU and Illinois’ bands clashed in a ‘Battle of the Bands’-esque back-and-forth, and the Cougars even brought a human-sized Cougar to cheer on their team.

The trip to the Final Four of the competition was also the furthest that the program has ever gone in a second-tier postseason tournament.

The Cougars struggled to convert their layups in the first half. Their size and length gave them plenty of chances to find space underneath the basket and behind the likes of Camille Hobby and Kendall Bostic, but the shots would not fall. They’d convert 5-of-13 at the rim in the first half.

Most importantly, Illinois took care of the ball in the first half. They’d have just three turnovers to Wazzu’s eight. When combined with the offensive rebounding allowed by weapons like Hobby and Bostic, it allowed Illinois more quality chances at the basket.

The starters were dominant for Illinois. They scored 71 of the 81 points that Illinois would finish with. Genesis Bryant finished with 18 points, her fourth of the night enough to earn her 1,000th career point.

With four points in the first quarter, Genesis Bryant has now scored 1,000 career points!#Illini | #HTTO | #OneWay pic.twitter.com/jcxpzer3qx — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) April 1, 2024

Green had nothing but high praise for the senior North Carolina State transfer after the game. Prior to transferring to Illinois, Green had actually recruited Bryant when she was the head coach at Dayton. The Jonesboro, Ga. native would opt to stay closer to home, but would struggle to find the court for the Wolfpack.

“The credit goes to her, in terms of her work ethic, her belief and the confidence [she plays with],” she said. Fast forward two years later, and Green has earned back-to-back All-Big Ten honors.

“I keep saying confidence. She’s playing with such confidence right now. She’s just so smooth and doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low,” Green said. She says that the confidence isn’t exclusive to Bryant — it applies to her teammates, too. “ I feel like all of our team is playing with that right now. We just have some maturity about us that we did not have even a month and a half, two months ago.”

Freshman Gretchen Dolan would be the biggest producer of points off of Illinois’ bench, managing seven.

Qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in year one and making a postseason tournament of any kind in year two was a big achievement for Coach Green. She was already the first coach since 1976-78 to finish .500 or better in their first two years in the job, but she’s now looking to do something no Illinois coach before her has done — win a postseason trophy.

TWEET OF THE GAME

The king has spoken.

Enjoying watching @IlliniWBB they play good ball. They are tough and play together and for each other. ILL #RealHooper Keep hooping! — Coach Dee Brown (@deebrown11) April 1, 2024

STAT STUFFERS

Genesis Bryant (ILL): 18 points, 7-of-11 FG

Makira Cook (ILL): 20 points, 8-of-13 FG

Adalia McKenzie (ILL): 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Adalia McKenzie would be her usual self on Monday, helping the Illini set the tone for their transition offense. They’d finish with 18 forced turnovers to WSU’s 9.

UP NEXT

The Illini can book their hotel rooms for two more days.

After the win over the Cougars, they’ll be back in Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday to take on the Villanova Wildcats for a shot at the inaugural WBIT Championship. The Wildcats edged out the Penn State Nittany Lions 58-53 in the earlier semifinal game on Monday.

Tipoff against the Wildcats will be at 6 p.m., and the game can be seen on ESPN2.