Students overwhelmingly vote to keep Illinois’ on-campus ice arena

Illinois’ historic on-campus ice arena isn’t going anywhere for now.

Students at the university last month voted to keep the 93-year-old arena through three referendum questions on the spring election ballot.

According to the online results, 88% of students voted in favor of a $13 increase in student fees to maintain the current ice arena.

Nearly that same total (90%) said the university should not demolish the current space and replace it with a multi-purpose court (which would have been a $5 increase in student fees).

About 2⁄ 3 of students (68%) said Campus Recreation should not partner with community agencies to offer student access to a new off-campus ice arena.

More than 6,300 students voted in the election, a relatively small total to the school’s student body.

For now, this would appear to mean that the ice arena at 5th & Armory on campus will not be going anywhere.

Illinois’ club hockey teams call the Big Pond home, but you may remember before the pandemic when there were talks about Illinois looking to add a Big Ten hockey program. In 2018, a feasibility study found that hockey at Illinois could be incredibly successful.

The university then ended those efforts in 2022, with athletic director Josh Whitman calling it a “painful decision.”