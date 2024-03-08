We’re still convinced: Illinois can hang with anyone

I won’t beat a dead horse. Coach Underwood addressed that a few late game errors cost the Illini a statement victory on Tuesday. The game truly could have gone either way.

A win would have been a huge confidence boost, but let’s not dwell on the missed opportunity. The NCAA tournament begins in less than two weeks.

Outside of Purdue, what teams might give Illinois problems in postseason play?

“Any team ranked in the top 20 per KenPom.”

The sad reality is, the data says that statement is mostly true.

The Illini are 1-5 against teams ranked in the top 20 of KenPom. Their lone win is against Michigan State, currently ranked No. 19. The metrics are propping up an underachieving MSU team at the moment (they have 12 losses on the year already). So the lone win isn’t incredibly impressive in my estimation.

Let’s take a look at Illinois’ record against top 20 KenPom teams over the last five years (winning percentage included):

2020: 2-6 (25%)

2021: 7-3 (70%)

2022: 2-4 (33%)

2023: 2-1 (67%)

2024: 1-5 (17%)

Some seasons provide a small sample size, but generally speaking, this Illini team has fared worse than any of the previous four years against top-tier opponents.

Not exactly the words you want to hear on March 8.

Here’s why my confidence in this team has never been higher.

The offense is still incredibly efficient.

Since Jan. 29 (the last 10 games), the Illini still rank No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency per Bart Torvik. They’re clicking at the right time, which hasn’t been the storyline for previous Illinois teams as March Madness approached.

They didn’t bring their “A” game against Purdue on Tuesday night, but a 7-foot-4 center will throw a wrench in most offensive game plans. As long as the Illini secure a 4-seed or greater on Selection Sunday, they’d avoid a rematch with Purdue until the Final Four.

Quincy Guerrier also showed signs of life against the Boilermakers. He had his best scoring output since Jan. 24 against Northwestern. He went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc on a night where the team struggled shooting.

Ty Rodgers bounced back after a rough first outing against Purdue in January. He looked comfortable finishing around the rim, converting all three shot attempts and going 2-of-2 from the free throw line. My colleague Brandt Dolce advocated for more Ty Rodgers minutes down the stretch of games in his latest article. I don’t disagree:

Marcus Domask was his usual self, finding his spots and converting even with Zach Edey looming near the rim.

Jones forces Domask into the help defender Edey, but Domask has the footwork to create space and a craft lefty finish. pic.twitter.com/df9qDWSlFC — Hoop Informatics (@HoopInformatics) March 6, 2024

Domask continues to get deep into the paint, here he utilizes the Rodgers screen, stays under control, and hits a tough turnaround fadeaway. pic.twitter.com/Anj7VShaXX — Hoop Informatics (@HoopInformatics) March 6, 2024

The Illini rank 12th in the nation with 84.3 points per game. Over the last 10 games, that average is 88.7. They can score with anyone.

As for title aspirations, here’s a stat to get excited about...

The National Champion has been ranked in the top 10 of adjusted offensive efficiency all but three times dating back to 1999. Going one step further, 67% of the time the champion has been ranked in the top 5 of adjusted offensive efficiency. The Illini are giving themselves a fighting chance to make a run in the tournament with their offensive scheme (currently ranked fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom).

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, let’s come back down to earth and mention that the Illini rank 102nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Per the chart above, they’d become quite the outlier if they won it all.

However, they just held Purdue’s second-ranked offense to seven points under its season average. It took an 8-for-10 three point shooting effort in the second half for Purdue to pull away. Hopefully this is a sign that the defense is beginning to find its old form.

Brad Underwood had this to say about Purdue after the game: “If that’s the best in the country, which I think it is, we’re right there.” The optimist in me tends to agree.

Illinois wraps up the regular season with a trip to Iowa City on Sunday night. They’ll then kick off the Big Ten Tournament as the two seed, playing on Friday afternoon. Let the Madness begin.