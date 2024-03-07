Deja vu in Minneapolis for Shauna Green and Illinois

Last year, in the same building, Illinois lost to Maryland in the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament. Last year, Maryland came out in the first half and punched Illinois in the teeth. It was a brutal start that was impossible to overcome.

This year, the Illini turned the tables on their rivals from College Park.

Illinois dominated Maryland in the first quarter in Minneapolis on Thursday.

There was a ferocity. The starters played with aggression inside which enabled good shots from the perimeter. It was as dominant as the team has looked since the beginning of conference play.

But Brenda Frese is a hell of a basketball coach. Her squad remained poised. They made critical adjustments and outscored the Illini by 24 after Shauna Green’s Illini scorched the nets in the first frame.

“We couldn’t have had a colder start,” Frese said after the game. ““This team dug deep and found a way to battle.”

Battle is the keyword here. This Terrapins squad was truly battle-tested after playing the toughest schedule in the conference.

Frese added: “Toughest schedule in the Big Ten. This type of schedule taught us to never flinch.”

Predictably, Coach Green was ecstatic over Illinois’ start.

“Loved our start. We did a great job of executing on both ends of the floor,” Green said.

Sloppy play cost the Illini, as Maryland scored 24 points off 16 Illini turnovers. The turnovers and Maryland’s 16 offensive rebounds were the primary culprits for the loss in Shauna Green’s post morterm.

Early in the game, the Illini had great success going to the low post. Camille Hobby was dominant. She notched 8 points and 5 rebounds in the first quarter. Kendall Bostic finished the game with a double-double.

So why did Illinois seem to go away from them as the game wore on?

Well, it wasn’t by choice. It was by force.

“They do a really good job trying to front the post,” Green added. “When you’re not hitting threes, they can close out even better in the post.” The game plan didn’t change, Maryland made an adjustment.”

Maryland shot 50% from behind the arc, while the Illini struggled. Genesis Bryant had 13, including several beautiful layups off the bounce.

After the game, Bryant revealed “they were switching on screens, and I felt like I was very successful getting to the basket.”

Her backcourt mate Makira Cook scored 17 to pace the Illini, but those 17 points came on 7-of-24 shooting. Her lack of efficiency down the stretch was a key factor in Maryland’s ability to get key rebounds throughout the second half.

Maryland made the right adjustments and the Illini were unable to counterpunch enough to emerge victorious. They now head back to Champaign with an uncertain postseason future.