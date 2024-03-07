Hot start not enough as Illinois falls to Maryland in B1G Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Ninth-seed Illinois put Maryland in its largest deficit of the season against a Big Ten opponent, got their leading scorer in foul trouble and still could not find a way to win. Some teams just aren’t beatable, and that was the case on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament as the Illini fell to the Terrapins for the 17th straight time, 75-65.

Midway through the third quarter, there was a feeling of déjà vu for the Illini. A strong and promising start was eventually overshadowed by an offensive breakdown. After shooting 50% from the field in the first half, the Illini offense began to struggle with the length and size of the Maryland defense.

Those struggles weren’t exclusive to the offensive side of the floor. On defense, the Terrapins scored from inside and outside. After converting 34.2% from the field in the first half, they shot 53.8% in the second half. They also hit half of their shots from deep, going 6-for-12 while the Illini shot it 3-of-15.

The last time these two teams met, the Illini also had trouble dealing with the length and physicality of Maryland. While the Terrapins rotation doesn’t have anybody quite tall, they don’t have anybody short. The heights of their starting five range from 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2.

The Illini, in comparison, range from 5-foot-6 to 6-foot-3.

Illinois’ struggles continued despite Maryland’s leading scorer on the season, Shyanne Sellers, being benched in the fourth quarter with foul trouble. Still, they fought back to the best of their ability. An eight-point Terrapin lead was cut down to four, but with Maryland scoring on 46.1% of their possessions to Illinois’ 41.9, it wasn’t going to be enough. Five Terrapins finished in double figures.

Heading into Thursday, Maryland and head coach Brenda Frese led the all-time series between these two teams 16-0. Maryland was also held a 20-4 record in the Big Ten Tournament. It’s also the second straight season that Maryland has ended Illinois’ Big Ten Tournament run.

To start the contest, it was good defense followed by good offense followed by good defense again for the Illini. They held the Terrapins, who average 77.9 points per game, to their worst first-quarter total of the season, allowing just 10.

It’s been a season-long effort for Illinois head coach Shauna Green to prevent slow offensive starts. They led by 14 at the end of the first ten minutes, but while the Orange and Blue started with their foot on the gas, the second quarter was almost a mirror image of the first, with the Terrapins outscoring the Illini by 12.

After a 24-10 first quarter for the Illini, the Terrapins would seemingly wake up. They flipped the scoring script on Illinois, outscoring them 25-13 to tighten the deficit to 2. The first quarter would be the only one in which Illinois would outscore, out-shoot or out-rebound Maryland.

The second-quarter struggles would continue in the third quarter, where an 11-0 Terrapin run would give them their first lead since being up 5-4 in the first. The 8th-seeded Terps wouldn’t look back, and thanks to great clock management and above-average free-throw shooting, they’d close out with a win despite zero field goals in the closing 3:11.

WHAT’S NEXT?

After playing for a chance to compete against the 1-seed Buckeyes, the buck stops here for the Illini. Sitting at 14-15, it’s hard to imagine them being invited to play in the WNIT. Don’t keep your fingers crossed for the WBI either. It’s been 12 years since a power-5 team accepted an invite to play in the 16-team tournament.

The offseason begins today for the Illini. The squad’s top three scorers are all seniors and have the option to return for another year thanks to COVID-19. Bringing them back will be one of Shauna Green’s first tasks on the recruiting front.