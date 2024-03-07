How To Watch No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Maryland: Game Time, TV Channel & Streaming Service

How to Watch No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Maryland (Big Ten Tournament Second Round)

Game Time: 11:30 a.m.

Location: Target Center (Minneapolis)

2024 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Announced #B1GWBBT https://t.co/d7BhayAjXC — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) March 4, 2024

TV Channel: BTN

Streaming: FoxSportsGO

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits

No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (14-14, 8-10 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Shauna Green (2nd season)

Last Game: 74-73 win over Nebraska

No. 8 Maryland Terrapins (17-12, 9-9 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brenda Frese (18th season)

Last Game: 71-54 loss at Indiana

What happened the last time these two played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — It’s not often that you can score 22 in one half and play a close game of basketball, but that’s what Illinois did on Sunday. At least for three quarters.

At the end of four quarters, Maryland would leave Champaign with the result it was probably expecting when they arrived, winning 69-53.

It’s also not often that you can shoot 31% from the field and keep it close. The Illini (11-12, 5-8 Big Ten) were out-rebounded and out-shot by the Terrapins (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten). Giving the Terrapins, who lead the Big Ten in free throws made per game, 17 opportunities to score at the charity stripe would also lead to Illinois’ demise.

The deficit was cut to as little as one in the third quarter, but the Terrapins offense would help them pull away. They shot 43% from the field and 40% from deep in the second half. That, paired with Illinois continuing to struggle shooting the ball, allowed the visitors to put the game to rest.