Illinois will be the No. 2 seed in next week’s Big Ten Tournament.

The Illini learned their fate Wednesday night after Michigan State held off Northwestern. With the loss, the Wildcats fell to 11-8, two games back of Illinois with one game to go.

As the No. 2 seed, Illinois will play its first game Friday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m. CT at Target Center.

That game will air on BTN.

Purdue locked up the top seed with its 77-71 win over Illinois on Tuesday night.