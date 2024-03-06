Illinois lost to Purdue. The sky is not falling

Happy Wednesday, Illinois Land!

I feel like this column may disappoint some of the Illinois fanbase.

It seems like after losses — and even close wins — a majority of Illini fans want a pound of flesh and a liter of blood. The sky is not falling.

The atmosphere created by the Illinois fanbase to start this game and throughout its conclusion is the best I’ve seen at State Farm Center. The Illini blitzed the Boilers early with a barrage of three-pointers. Then, just sort of stopped shooting them.

Illinois only took six threes in the entire second half.

While Brad Underwood and his team by no means played a perfect game, sports sometimes will sports. I do have a pointed criticism of Underwood and his second half strategy and rotation construction the last 10 minutes of the game.

Seeing the game live and watching it unfold organically, I walked out of State Farm Center for the final time in the 2023-24 season with one quote bouncing back and forth in my brain.

“You’re not going to beat Purdue when they go 8-for-10 from three in the second half.”

Of note: Coleman Hawkins took it to the rack hard against Zach Edey with just over 11 minutes left in the game. As Hawkins attempted the dunk, Edey obviously fouled him, and there was no call. Edey knew they wouldn’t blow the whistle and send him to the bench with his fourth foul.

He’s a screen grab of the foul.

The foul was obvious. It was not questionable. It has to be pointed out.

Here’s the video below.

Matt Painter’s squad dominated the second half to clinch the Big Ten championship outright, scoring 43 points and going 8-10 (80%) from behind the arc. Granted, some of the shots were wide open. Purdue point guard Braden Smith made three threes in the final 10:00 off the dribble being well-guarded.

Sometimes you have to tip your cap. The other team makes plays. The 77-71 Purdue victory wasn’t as simplistic as that.

Before we get into the criticism of Underwood and his second half player choices, let’s take a look at what the numbers tell us about the contest.

Illinois, Purdue — difference in outcomes.

Free throws : 17-21 (81.0%), 10-14 (71.4%) - Illinois +7

: 17-21 (81.0%), 10-14 (71.4%) - Illinois +7 3P% : 4-16 (25%), 9-16 (56.3%) - Purdue +15

: 4-16 (25%), 9-16 (56.3%) - Purdue +15 2P% : 21-39 (53.9%), 20-44 (45.4%) - Illinois +2

: 21-39 (53.9%), 20-44 (45.4%) - Illinois +2 Turnovers : 12, 8 - Purdue +4 more possessions

: 12, 8 - Purdue +4 more possessions Assists: 9, 20 - Purdue +11. This figure is a bit misleading. Guards get assists every time Zach Edey scores at the bucket and Purdue made a bunch of catch-and-shoot threes.

Steals: 7, 5 - Illinois +2. Hawkins with three more steals in this contest.

You don’t have to be Einstein to analyze this statistical breakdown. The obvious difference in the game in from behind the arc. The Boilers made the game’s final EIGHT threes.

To hammer this point home, in the second half, here is the scoring margin from behind the arc: Purdue +24.

Again, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand the first-half strategy of allowing Zach Edey to do as he pleases limited Purdue’s ability to score at a Purdue-like rate. Also of note: Purdue scoring 43 points in a half when banging eight threes is not a catastrophic total.

These two points seem like they are contradictory, but two things can be true at once. The Illini only needed to score 37 points to force the game to an overtime, hypothetically.

Now, it’s meat and taters time for this columns. Underwood has got to figure out his rotation at the end of games.

It seems like Ty Rodgers is starting as a means of formality. Underwood is going to play Harmon to close out games. It is a fact of life at this point.

This is my main criticism of how the game was handled from a strategic standpoint. If you read my column on Tuesday, I advocated for Harmon to start over Rodgers with Edey being unable to stand in the middle of the lane and play a one-man zone.

I couldn’t have been more wrong.

Rodgers started the game electric. His athleticism is elite. His motor is even better.

He never plays the last 10:00 of the game. That is hyperbolic to a point, I get it. Harmon plays nearly the entirety of the last five minutes of every single game. I don’t get it.

What’s more, here’s the breakdown of Tuesday night’s game. I’ll even throw Quincy Guerrier and Dain Dainja in there. That will make sense after you read it.

Rodgers : 8 points, 4 rebounds (3 offensive) in only 18 minutes

: 8 points, 4 rebounds (3 offensive) in only 18 minutes Harmon : 0 points, 3 rebounds in 22 minutes

: 0 points, 3 rebounds in 22 minutes Guerrier : 12 points, 2 rebounds in only 24 minutes

: 12 points, 2 rebounds in only 24 minutes Dainja: 4 points, 1 rebound and 2 turnovers in only six minutes

I’m clearly not advocating for Dainja to get crunch time minutes. I added him for context of production. If you’re going to play, you have to produce. This isn’t high school basketball.

Harmon played almost as many minutes as Rodgers and Dainja combined. Underwood made this decision about a month ago, saying that Harmon “is my guy.”

Harmon has made two threes since Jan. 27, a span of 11 games. In that span, he is shooting 2-of-17 (11.6%). That’s the only clear potential advantage for Harmon over Rodgers.

When asked about Rodgers a few games back, Underwood had the correct response. “I need to play him more.”

Take your own advice, Brad. Please.

It appears that BU is content to go down with the USS Harmon. He’ll be on that sucker with the band playing as it sinks into the abyss.

Despite the Illinois defense being justly maligned, opponents are shooting historically great the last two games at State Farm Center. You know the numbers are good. Prepare to be shocked.

Here’s the breakdown of Purdue and Minnesota the final two Illinois home games. You may hyperventilate.

Overall from three : 23-36 (63.4%)

: 23-36 (63.4%) First halves combined : 8-17 (47.1%)

: 8-17 (47.1%) Second halves combined: 15-19 (78.9%)

I don’t care if the 10 players from Minnesota and Purdue literally played against five empty chairs. This shooting ridiculous and absurd. This has nothing to do with the defense.

If this shooting continues by Illini opponents, there’s not much you can do from a literal standpoint.

Here’s the most wild stat of them all.

The margin in these two games combined: Illinois +2.

In Purdue’s three losses, it shot 34.4% (21-61) from behind the arc. They are an elite three-point shooting team, ranking second in the country at 40.9% as a TEAM!

Against its best competition, it seems like Purdue turns it up a notch. Against the group of Tennessee, Marquette, Arizona, Alabama and Illinois twice, Purdue is shooting a blistering 44.2% (44.2%) from three.

That’s also an unreal schedule. Cap tip to Purdue.

Illinois finishes the regular season at FranCon on Sunday. In a bitter rivalry game and Iowa playing for its NCAA Tournament life, it will be a barn burner.

This is one game left. This is going down to the wire. This is Harmon over Rodgers.

This is Illinois basketball.