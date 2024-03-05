No. 12 Illinois can’t complete Senior Night upset of No. 3 Purdue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In the final game at State Farm Center for a handful of players, Illinois could not win its biggest game of the season.

Seven different Illini were honored for Senior Night on Tuesday. But, even with a six-point halftime lead, the Boilermakers used a ridiculously efficient second half to propel themselves to a 77-71 win.

Senior Night spoiled.

For a team who scored 50+ points in the last three straight second halves, scoring only 31 in Tuesday’s second half was not a recipe for success.

Additionally, Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a season-low 11 points in his final-ever game at home.

Regardless, the energy in building was unlike any other game this season. The sellout crowd was loud early and often, it was clear to tell this game meant a lot to everyone in attendance as well as the players.

Every starter scored a bucket in the first four minutes of the game, and the ball movement opened up many easy opportunities for points.

Illinois (22-8, 13-6 Big Ten) showed defensive prowess early on, only allowing reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey to four points on 2-of-5 shooting. Purdue (27-3, 16-3 Big Ten) as a team was only shooting 27% from the field eight minutes into the game.

Seniors Quincy Guerrier, Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins found early success. The trio combined for 27 points in the first half, and Guerrier hit three of the first four shots from deep — a promising sign moving forward in March.

Edey would start to really get working after his slow start, as the Purdue big ended the half with 18 points. Although, Illinois still lead at the half 40-34, and Edey delivered more than half of the visitors’ points into the break.

Purdue started out the second half incredibly efficient from the floor, which lead to its first lead of the game with over 10 minutes to play. Mason Gillis and Braden Smith made a combined four threes which eventually lead to a six-point Boilermaker lead with just under seven minutes left.

Underwood needed to call timeout, and it was time for Illinois to hunker down.

Seemingly it did.

An 8-0 Illinois run gave the home team its first lead since before the halfway point of the half. From there, it was all Purdue, outscoring Illinois 13-5.

Edey would also end the game with 28 points. Joining him with 20+ points in the game was Domask who had that exact total.

The Boilermakers have won the last five games in the series and swept Illinois this season.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

LONG RANGE DIFFERENTIAL: Purdue came into Tuesday as the No. 2 team shooting the three in the country at 40.49%.

In the first half, the Boilermakers shot a measly 1-of-7 from distance, with Lance Jones being the only player to record a make from said range.

Illinois on the other hand shot 4-of-10, with Guerrier knocking in three of the makes.

The script flipped in the second half. This time, it was Illinois who couldn't make any shots from deep as it went 0-for-6.

Purdue went 8-for-10.

Pretty much the story of the game.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Marcus is ridiculously crafty.

TSJ delivered this one on the final Illini possession of the first half.

SOUND SMART

Illinois dropped to 90-107 in the all-time series.

Purdue has won the last five games in the series, including the last two played in Champaign.

The Illini are now 59-38 at State Farm Center against the Boilermakers.

TWEET OF THE GAME

It’s all just in fun at the end of the day. Come on.

UP NEXT

The regular season finale, as Illinois heads out to Iowa City on Sunday for its second matchup with Iowa this season.

Tipoff from Carver-Hawkeye Arena will be at 6 p.m. and air on FS1.