Four Illini recognized in postseason All-Big Ten honors

After a 14-14 finish to the regular season, four players of Illinois’ women’s basketball team were named in the Big Ten’s 2023-24 Postseason Honors, voted by Big Ten coaches and Big Ten media.

Senior guard Makira Cook was named to the All-Big Ten 2nd team by both coaches and media. The Cincinatti native is averaging 15.5 points and 4.2 assists on 38/31/87 shooting. In the 2022-23 season, she was named to the 1st team last year by coaches and media. She was also a WBCA and Associated Press honorable mention All-American.

Senior forward Kendall Bostic was also named the All-Big Ten second team by the media and named an honorable mention by the coaches. In her third season at Illinois, the Kokomo, Ind. native is averaging a career-high in points with 12.4. She’s averaging a double-double on the year, snagging 10.3 rebounds a game, too. Last season, she was named to the All-Big Ten second team by coaches and media. Bostic was also awarded the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honoree, an honor recognizing 14 athletes, one from each Big Ten school, who have “distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior.”

Senior guard Genesis Bryant was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by both coaches and media. She, alongside Cook and Bostic, started all 28 games for the Illini in 2023-24. She was named to the 2nd team last season. She’s averaging 14.1 points and 3.4 assists per game.

Freshman guard Gretchen Dolan was named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team by Big Ten coaches. Known as a high-volume scorer in high school, the Buffalo, N.Y. native averaged 4.9 points in 17.2 minutes of action per game. She’s appeared in 25 of Illinois’ 28 games this season, and has seen an increased role off the bench after the injury to senior guard Jada Peebles.

Not only do all three seniors average at least 32 minutes played per game, but they all have the option to return for a fifth season due to COVID-19. There has not been any indication made as to if they will return yet.

The Illini continue their season on Thursday when they take on Maryland in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Tip-off from the Target Center is at 11:30 a.m., and the game will be on the Big Ten Network.