Share All sharing options for: The one change Brad Underwood must make to beat Purdue

Happy Tuesday, Illinois Land!

I’m equal parts excited and dejected today.

On one hand, No. 3 Purdue comes to town to face No. 12 Illinois in one of the more anticipated matchups of the college basketball season.

This is arguably the game of the year in the Big Ten.

On the other hand, this is not only the final home game of the 2023-24 season, but also a large portion of the contributing roster will not play another game in this venue.

Ethan Holesha details senior night at State Farm Center.

Here’s the players who are 100% playing their final home game for the Illini: Terence Shannon, Jr., Marcus Domask, Justin Harmon and Quincy Guerrier. This group of players has exhausted their eligibility and will be unable to return to college next season.

Coleman Hawkins is likely headed to the NBA along with TSJ. Hawkins would have another season of eligibility due to COVID-19. It is highly unlikely he will take advantage of that year.

In theory, Domask could get another year for medical purposes. While this would be a figurative coup for BU and the program, that scenario is unlikely, at best.

Before I detail the reasons this game does not have more direct import to the finality of the Big Ten season — and the reasons all fall on the shoulders of Illinois — I want to highlight and analyze how Purdue coach Matt Painter strategically played Illinois the last time the teams met on Jan. 5.

Unlike the group of players previously mentioned, one Illini will be with the program for another two seasons after this one concludes. He will be the focus of today’s column. His name is Ty Rodgers.

Purdue center and reigning Player of the Year in college basketball Zach Edey “guarded” Rodgers in the first matchup. Well, not so much. He basically stood in the middle of the lane and played a solo zone.

That’s an effective strategy when you’re 7-foot-4 and the guy that you are “guarding” is not a threat more than 12 feet from the basket.

You’re probably thinking that I am going to undress Underwood for not seeing this coming in the first matchup. You may even think I’m likely to lambast the head coach for not making enough adjustments in that game, and allowing Purdue to rocket out to a 22-4 lead with not so much as calling a timeout.

These two critiques are true prima fascia and justified. Depth and context need to be added to be fair and clear. TSJ was out serving an indefinite suspension in the first matchup.

Underwood was not about to crush Rodgers’ confidence and remove him from the biggest game of the year to date and potentially ruin his sophomore year because an opposing coach employed a gimmick defense with a unicorn player.

It was evident early that Purdue was content to let Rodgers set all the screens he wanted to set and essentially be a silent fifth member of the Illinois offense.

Here’s what Rodgers did in his time on the court at Purdue. Season averages are in parentheses.

Minutes: 13 (23)

Points: 2 (6.4)

FG%: 1-4 for 25% (53.1%)

Rebounds: 2 (5.1)

Turnovers: 2 (1.3)

Assists: 0 (2.2)

Blocks: 1

To summarize, Rodgers played 43.5% fewer minutes than normal. Points decreased by 68.8% and rebounds by 60.8%. Despite the decrease in minutes, he committed 53.8% more turnovers.

Rodgers was wholly ineffective.

He is great at what he does. He is limited offensively away from the bucket. By limited, I literally mean he can set screens and move the ball along the perimeter. Rodgers has not attempted a three all season.

None of that is a critique. It is reality.

Now that we’re deep into the season and Rodgers knows his place in the rotation and on the roster, Underwood must make Painter and Edey do these two things.

Underwood must make Edey guard Hawkins or Guerrier and force Painter to make an adjustment — or suffer the consequences.

With Edey on the court, Rodgers shouldn’t be sharing it with him.

I would deviate the starting lineup to include Justin Harmon. This will have a positive cascade for BU & Co.

Forces Edey to guard Hawkins or Guerrier. Or, Luke Goode for that matter. It’s obvious that Illinois is going to try and win this game by getting to the century mark first. Trade threes for twos all day long.

Lets Underwood control when Rodgers gets into the game and gives him a favorable matchup.

Makes Purdue do something different than they’re expecting early in the contest. I’m sure Painter will cover it with them and anticipate a change by Underwood. It’s another thing to execute the strategy.

This is THE thing to watch for early in the contest tonight.

If Underwood makes this key adjustment, Illinois will win this contest by double digits.

Also of note: Who is going to guard TSJ or Domask for Purdue? I’ll hang up and listen.

Illinois can only blame itself for not controlling its own destiny in the Big Ten title picture. You may want to take dramamine prior to reading this next bit. It’s nauseating.

Had Illinois and head coach Underwood not done all of the following, the contest in Champaign would be determining which of these programs gets to hang a banner after the season concludes.

Here’s the list. Puke.

Northwestern : OT loss on the road. Illinois missed a shot at the buzzer in regulation and didn’t guard a sole after halftime. Finished the game 13-35 (37.1%) at the rim.

: OT loss on the road. Illinois missed a shot at the buzzer in regulation and didn’t guard a sole after halftime. Finished the game 13-35 (37.1%) at the rim. Maryland : Lost at home after nearly shooting in single-digits in the second half. Maryland is now 15-15 on the season and 7-12 in the Big Ten.

: Lost at home after nearly shooting in single-digits in the second half. Maryland is now 15-15 on the season and 7-12 in the Big Ten. Michigan State : Turned an 8-point lead into an 8-point loss on the road by being outscored 24-8 the last seven minutes of the game. Since that game, Michigan State is 2-3, including three straight losses.

: Turned an 8-point lead into an 8-point loss on the road by being outscored 24-8 the last seven minutes of the game. Since that game, Michigan State is 2-3, including three straight losses. Penn State: Blew a 10-point lead in the last 2:30 and lost in regulation after Hawkins missed two free throws and fouled a three point shooter in the final minute. Harmon missed a three-foot floater at the buzzer. Penn State is 14-16 overall and 8-11 in conference.

The only two games this season Illinois was “beaten” are at Tennessee and at Purdue. The rest of the games? Illinois lost.

The four games in the above bulleted list are going to not only preclude Illinois from winning the conference, but also from getting a much better seed and increasing its chances to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Please take The Scientific Poll.

Poll Which loss is the worst of the Big Ten season? At Northwestern

Maryland at home

At Michigan State

At Penn State vote view results 0% At Northwestern (0 votes)

0% Maryland at home (0 votes)

0% At Michigan State (0 votes)

0% At Penn State (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

This is Senior Night. This is a Purdue rematch. This is a chance for Underwood.

This is Illinois basketball.