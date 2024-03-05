How To Watch No. 12 Illinois vs. No. 3 Purdue: Game Time, Streaming Service & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs Purdue

Game Time: 6 p.m.

Streaming Service: Peacock (You can register for Peacock here. Plans start at $5.99/month, and are even cheaper for students.)

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Even, O/U 164.5

Quick Hits

No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini (22-7, 13-5 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 136-86)

Last Game: 91-83 Win at Wisconsin

No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (26-3, 15-3 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Matt Painter (19th Season, 439-201)

Last Game: 80-74 Win vs Michigan State

What happened the last time these two played?

Despite trailing by as much as 21 in the second half, Illinois nearly made a huge comeback at Mackey Arena back in early January. But, it still fell just short 83-78.

This contest was also during Terrence Shannon Jr.’s suspension.

Now that the Illini are back at full strength, tonight’s game should be electric. Expect lots of scoring, as according to Kenpom, both rank in the top three offensively (Purdue two, Illinois three).

Let’s get a proper send off for the seniors.