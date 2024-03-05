‘A unique day’: Illinois to honor 7 players on Senior Night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Following a week that saw two wins for the Illini, only a pair of games remain to end this year’s regular season.

No game this season has been as big as the one we will see Tuesday night.

No. 12 Illinois will host No. 3 Purdue, as the the top two teams in the Big Ten meet again at 6 p.m. at State Farm Center.

After the Illini dropped the first matchup of the year 83-78 at Mackey Arena, having Terrence Shannon Jr. back and home court advantage will give them a much better chance of snapping their four-game skid to the Boilermakers.

“It was early and we didn’t have TJ,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “We’ll see how they match us, now they have a little different decision to make with TJ in the lineup.”

Despite having Shannon back and having the rematch at home, that doesn’t discredit or take away anything Purdue has been able to do so far this season.

“What they’ve done, they’ve been the talk of college basketball all year, obviously Zach (Edey) is going to be national player of the year again and so there’s a ton of attention put on that,” Underwood said. “They’re a team that is probably the odds on favorite to win the national championship, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to go out there and fight and compete.”

While the Illini only lost by five in their initial matchup with Purdue this season, they were out of it for most of the game until they managed to claw their way back into it late.

With a player as talented as Edey and an extremely talented supporting cast, the orange and blue know they’re going to have to make adjustments if they want a chance to knock off the top team in the conference.

“We’ve watched a lot of film and we know what mistakes we made last time,” said guard Justin Harmon. “We’ll make very good adjustments this game.”

Other players echoed learning from the previous matchup and what areas need to be addressed the most heading into tonight’s game.

“Just us being mature and connected, we have to be better for this game,” said guard/forward Quincy Guerrier. “I watched film a lot on this game and there are some areas we have to be better, especially in rebounding.”

Having Shannon back is a large adjustment itself, as Illinois will have its leading scorer this time around against the Boilermakers.

“Obviously we have TJ, so that’s a completely different dynamic for our team,” said guard/forward Marcus Domask. “He brings a lot to us.”

“Completely different team”

Outside of just having Shannon for the rematch, this is a much different team than the one that lost in West Lafayette in January.

“I think we’re a completely different team than we were the first time around,” Domask said. “I think we’re playing with more confidence now than we were back then, I think we’re clicking more on offense.”

Based off the mistakes of the road loss to Purdue, Illinois knows what it needs to do to get over the hump the second time around.

“We’ve got to match the physicality of the game because we did not in the first game,” Underwood said. “They just physically played harder than we did and just absolutely whipped us, so its not just Zach.”

While the Boilermakers have had the conference lead for just about the entire season, the Illini know they aren’t invincible.

“They’ve proven to be human at times and they’ve been knocked off,” Underwood said.

No matter what the predictions are going into this game, this is a battle between two powerhouse programs. Everyone is expecting an all-time classic.

“It’s the number two and three offenses in the country going at it,” Underwood said. “I expect we’ll get their best game and we’re going to try to give them ours.”

A very busy Senior Night

With six seniors/graduate transfers, Illinois has one of the older teams in college basketball.

Because of this, that makes for a very exciting Senior Night for this year’s Illini squad.

“[Tuesday] is what we see as the common new era of senior days,” Underwood said. “We’ve got a new pattern and routine, we’ve got a little bit of everything.”

Boy, is that is an understatement.

On Monday, we found out that Luke Goode will also be joining in the Senior Night festivities, as he is receiving his degree from the Gies College of Business this spring. He still has the opportunity to play next season.

Outside of Goode, the players being celebrated tonight include Coleman Hawkins, Terrence Shannon Jr., Marcus Domask, Quincy Guerrier, Justin Harmon and Max Williams.

“It is really a unique day in the modern day basketball world that we’re living in where we see a wide spectrum of guys,” Underwood said. “It’s a very accomplished group.”

This year has seen Domask reach 2,000 points with Shannon soon approaching. Guerrier has scored 1,500 points in his college career while Hawkins and Harmon are both approaching 1,000.

“This is has been an extremely fun group to coach,” Underwood said. “By far and away the most pleasurable year just with character, with fun, with guys that work, guys who have bought into our culture.”

With so much transferring in the current world of college sports, Hawkins’ story has been one of few and far between. Through the ups and downs of his journey in Champaign, he stuck out his entire college journey with the Illini.

“I’ve been a part of a lot, a part of history now,” Hawkins said. “It means a lot to be here for four years and be in a community that shows you a lot of respect and a fan base that really cares about you.

Underwood had high praise for Hawkins in his press conference from yesterday. He gave his insight on how important it has been to see his growth over the past four seasons.

“The one thing I’ll always remember Coleman for is his extreme competitiveness,” he said. “I’m so happy for him that he’s had the senior year that he’s had because he’s been phenomenal.”

Hawkins also reflected on his journey in Champaign. After waiting his turn to see increased playing time and even overcoming being benched, Hawkins is more than happy that he stuck out his full time at Illinois.

“I didn’t quit on my coaches, I didn’t quit on my teammates, I’ve always had my trust in Illinois,” he said. “It just goes to show what it means to me to be here.”

Shannon has continued to be an All-American talent, as he leads the Illini in scoring and sits at fifth in the country this season with 22 points per game. The projected NBA lottery pick has continued to be the leader of this team, even after the brief suspension he served earlier this season.

Domask was only at Illinois for one season, but it didn’t take him long to find his place in Champaign.

“I felt like everybody took me in, like I grew up here my whole life,” he said. “I’ve really felt the love from everybody here and I felt like I’ve been a part of a community.”

Joining Domask as a transfer was Quincy Guerrier, who previously played at Oregon and Syracuse. After two attempts to land Guerrier in recruiting, the third time proved to be the charm.

“We have a really good team, I feel really good about going to the tournament with this team and I feel we can make a really deep run in March,” he said. “I’m just grateful to be here and to be able to play with my teammates and coaches.”

Harmon was another guy who transferred in before the season started. Even in his case, with previously being a starter to accepting a role off the bench, Harmon had nothing but good things to say about spending this season wearing orange and blue.

“I don’t have an ego, nobody on the team has egos,” he said. “We all accepted each other with open arms and just accepted our roles and what we had in mind of what we wanted this season to be.”

Underwood had high praise for these three players specifically, as they have all had a hand in the success this season has seen.

“I think we hit a grand slam with these three: In character, in who they are and what they stand for.”

Even Max Williams, who hasn’t seen the court much this season, is grateful for his short time at this school.

“Since I was a kid I’ve always had a goal in mind to play at this university and getting the chance to play for coach Underwood is really special,” Williams said. “It will be something I will always cherish for the rest of my life and remember.”

Underwood and Co. have built a special program in recent years, and that’s all because of the players they have been able to bring in.

“These guys have been incredible, they’ve checked all of the boxes,” Underwood said. “In each of their cases its been a great fit for both sides.”

With the Big Ten Tournament and March Madness quickly approaching, the Illini have set themselves up for success. After a year that saw injuries and even a suspension, lets hope there is much more basketball still to be played.

“All the ups and downs of a season and everything that this group has gone through, this one will always hold a really special place,” Underwood said. “Hopefully there’s a lot of chapters left to write yet, but this has been an incredible group.”