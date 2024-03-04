If “leave it all on the court” was a team, it’d be Illinois

TCR Contributor CJ Jackson is a former member of the Illinois Basketball team, playing for the Illini from 2005-09.

As the season hurtles towards its climax, the Illini have truly emerged as one of the better teams that the University has ever seen. Practically staying in the top 15 all year has proven that.

Going into Wisconsin last week and being the ONLY team to win four straight games on in Madison confirms it. Being No. 7 in country and No. 1 in the Big Ten in points per game with the No. 5 scorer in the country keeps us all excited for the post season. Let’s talk about the why and what needs to happen to have a deep run.

The Illini are a very deep team as we’ve talked about all season. However the three-headed monster of TSJ, Domask, and Hawkins is really what makes the engine go. All of these guys are grown men in the college realm. With so many players leaving early to pursue pro opportunities, the Illini has a core of vets who should not get rattled now that they are all in their final season in college. They’re the epitome of “leave it all on the court.”

The Three-Headed Monster

Domask, a dynamic guard, has been instrumental in Illinois’ success this season. With his ability to score from anywhere on the court and facilitate plays for his teammates, Domask has consistently been a game-changer. Averaging 17 points, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds per game, his versatility and leadership have been invaluable assets for the Fighting Illini. A HUGE surprise as some questioned his arrival in Champaign and wondered if he’d be a real impact in his grad year.

Coleman Hawkins has emerged as a dominant presence in the frontcourt for Illinois. Standing at 6-foot-10, Hawkins possesses a rare combination of size, athleticism, and skill. Averaging a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds per game, he has been a force to be reckoned with under the basket, providing crucial rebounds and intimidating shot-blocking ability. He’s also been a threat on the perimeter so much that he’s a matchup problem for most collegiate big men. He’s been through a lot of highs and lows with the Illini and he’s hoping to go out on a HIGH finishing up his senior year.

Terrence Shannon Jr. has been one of the best Illini to ever put on the jersey. As the team’s top scorer, Shannon has consistently delivered in clutch situations, averaging 20 points per game and often putting the team on his back with his aggressive rim attacks and a much improved perimeter game. He has nothing left to prove yet so much to chase. I’m hoping he channels his inner Kemba Walker down the stretch and has a tourney run like no other. He’s has all the capabilities to do so…he just has to decide and be unfazed by the outcome.

Regular Season Hardware?

Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Fighting Illini find themselves in a prime position to make a statement. With Purdue coming to town Tuesday, they have a shot to throw a wrench in their regular season celebration. Simply put, if the Illini win, then the pressure is on Purdue to beat Wisconsin in its final game to lock in the regular season crown. If Purdue prevails, then they celebrate on our court as that locks in their No. 1 spot.

Just the thought of Purdue putting on championship hats and shirt and celebrating on our court makes me cringe. It should give the players all the gusto they need to not let that happen in Champaign.

Should the Illini win both games this week and Purdue goes and loses at home to Wisconsin, then we split a regular season championship. Is it possible, sure! Is it likely? It’ll all come down to us taking care of business at home and we live to fight another day. Definitely won’t be a walk in the park even after the potential win as we’d have to go into Iowa and get a win there. They gave us a run for our money last month in Champaign.

Regardless, we still have plenty to gain

All in all, things are still in our hands. Regardless of how the regular season pans out, we have a lot to look forward to. We have great seeding going into the BTT. In a quick turn tourney like that, anything can happen. We without a doubt have the potential to win that. Then March Madness begins. Our ability to score the basketball excites me. We all know scoring wins tournaments or at worst puts you in position to win. We can clearly do that with the best in the country so that’s exciting to look forward to.

In a nutshell, let’s leave everything on the table, fellas! This team will be a totally different team next year with most of the key players making their final college run. There’s no such thing as “we’ll get them next year” with this group. Might as well make this one to remember!