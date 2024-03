On this episode of the “Oskee Talk” podcast, more accolades for track & field (3:07), an Illini wows at the NFL Combine (9:13), men’s basketball continues scorching the nets (22:14), Domask dominates the Badgers (34:57), this year’s team stacks up with the Flyin’ Illini (46:29), a Purdue Peacock Preview (49:09), and a satisfying senior sendoff (53:30).

Make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Click HERE to listen!