Illinois moves up in AP poll entering regular season’s final week

Heading into the regular season’s final week, Illinois is making moves.

The Illini checked in at No. 12 in Monday’s AP poll, after spending last week at No. 13.

They have been as high as No. 9 this season.

It was a successful week for Illinois, despite a few challenging games. The Illini scored 105 points in REGULATION on Minnesota on Wednesday, before traveling to Madison on Saturday to hold off the Badgers.

Both wins were impressive in their own right, and several of Illini’s stars stepped up, including the Big 3 (Shannon, Domask & Hawkins).

Next up, a slim chance to still capture a share of a Big Ten regular season title.

Illinois has to win out (vs. Purdue on Tuesday, at Iowa on Sunday), and have Purdue lose to Wisconsin next Sunday. Both teams would be 15-5 atop the league.

Will it happen?

Probably not. But we’ll see!