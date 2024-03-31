How To Watch No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 1 Washington State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 1 Washington State (WBIT Final Four)
Game Time: 4 p.m. CT Monday
TV Channel: ESPNU
Online Streaming: ESPN+
Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: N/A
Quick Hits
No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini (17-15, 8-10 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Shauna Green (2nd season)
Last Game: 69-61 win over Tulsa (WBIT Quarterfinals)
No. 1 Washington State Cougars (21-14, 7-11 Pac-12)
Head Coach: Kamie Ethridge (6th season)
Last Game: 63-61 win over Toledo (WBIT Quarterfinals)
What Happened The Last Time These Two Played?
From FightingIllini.com:
Monday’s game between the Illini and Cougars will be the first-ever contest between the two programs. This will be Illinois’ first game against a Pac-12 opponent since Dec. 7, 2013, when the Illini traveled to take on No. 11/17 Colorado. Illinois is 2-0 in the postseason against Pac-12 opponents, with both wins coming against Utah (2000 and 2007).
Farewell, Pac-12.
