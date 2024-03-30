Illinois’ season ends in Elite Eight

BOSTON — The run is over.

Going into what was possibly the matchup of the Elite Eight between the Big Ten Tournament champs and the Big East outright champs, a close game became a blowout in an instant.

After a super-tight first half, No. 1 overall seed UConn used a massive 25-0 run to start the second half to get up 30, and would end up blowing out Illinois 77-50 Saturday at TD Garden.

“Today wasn’t our day,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “We’re a game short of the Final Four. But getting to the Elite Eight, not something we’re going to just forget about.”

In a game where a fast start was needed, the Illini (29-9) did the opposite. An 0-of-4 start from the field allowed the Huskies (35-3) to feel comfortable right away.

UConn’s Donovan Clingan was dominant out the gates, scoring the first seven points of the game while collecting three early boards.

“[Clingan]’s good, he did his job,” Underwood said. “Give him a lot of credit.”

Clingan would leave the game prior to the first media timeout, and this allowed for Illinois to finally settle in.

Marcus Domask would hit his first couple three-point attempts and started out 3-of-4 from the field.

It began to have the feel of the dogfight everyone expected it would be.

Domask would be the first player in the game to reach double figures, as he had 13 points going into the final four minutes of the first half.

UConn led nearly the whole way in the first stanza, until Illinois would tie things at 23 with just under two minutes left. But from there, it was the No. 1 overall seed who scored the final five points in said half and led at the break 28-23.

“I thought that we were in a good spot at half, especially after the slow start,” Underwood said.

Illinois shot just 10-of-35 from the floor at this point, and being down five to a team like UConn felt like a miracle. But, similar to the Thursday’s Sweet 16 win over Iowa State, it was the Illinois defense that impressed.

The Huskies only shot 10-of-30 from the floor and 1-of-11 from three to start things out Saturday.

Although, keeping it close only lasted for so long.

UConn got out to a ridiculously hot start in the second half while Illinois couldn’t have been more cold.

“Obviously came out in the second half and got blitzed,” Underwood said.

Just like each game they played in the Big Ten Tournament, the Illini found themselves down double digits in the second half. This time, the lead was insurmountable.

Clingan led the way for UConn with 22 points, and Domask would end with 17 for Illinois.

“Marcus came in and was everything and more that we thought he would be when he transferred in,” Underwood said.

First (and only) time the Illini have lost a game by double digits this season.

Regardless, still the best Illini basketball team since 2005.

“29 wins. Big Ten Championship. Elite Eight . . . What an incredible season,” Underwood said.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

ALL-AMERICAN STRUGGLES: The two guys to look out for in this one were Terrence Shannon Jr. and UConn’s Tristen Newton. Both were named to All-American teams.

But, both struggled mightily in Saturday’s game.

Shannon’s insane stretch of scoring 25+ points in consecutive games came to an end (eight points on 2-of-12 shooting), and Newton was held to five points without a made field goal.

LID ON THE RIM: Illinois shot 17-of-67 from the field and 6-of-23 from three in the loss.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

TSJ denied this one.

SOUND SMART

This was the fourth-ever meeting between Illinois and UConn (first since 1994).

Before Saturday, the only-ever win against UConn came in Dec. 1938. The series is now 3-1 in favor of the Huskies.

Illinois fell to 45-35 in the NCAA Tournament all-time (3-1 this season).

Brad Underwood dropped to 7-8 as a head coach in the NCAA Tournament.

Shannon was held to under 25 points for the first time since the loss to Purdue on March 5.

Illinois finished with a neutral court record of 8-1.

This was the season-low point total for Illinois.

TWEET OF THE GAME

UP NEXT

The offseason.

Thanks for following along with us all season here at TCR, and we can’t wait to bring you more coverage next year.