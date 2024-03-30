Someday we’ll go all the way

“Don’t let anyone say that it’s just a game

For I’ve seen other teams and it’s never the same”

Yeah, this one is going to sting for the foreseeable future. And that’s okay.

Fandom’s life partner is heartache. They’re in a throuple with myopia.

The national experts are going to dance on the graves of the 2023-24 University of Illinois Men’s Basketball Team. And then they’re going to move on.

But not before they take some digs.

Donovan Clingan is from Bristol, CT. You know, the same Bristol that is the home of ESPN?

Yeah, we’re all going to have to eat that one. The experts will call Illinois a fraud. They will ask whom Illinois beat besides Iowa State. They will say Illinois’ postseason run was exclusively the result of bracket luck.

30 unanswered. Terrence Shannon Jr.’s stellar collegiate career and all-time Illini run will end with a pervasive black cloud that simply reads 30 unanswered.

The revolution didn’t start in Boston, but that’s where it died a painful death.

But that’s not the story that truly matters.

This team coalesced and fought through adversity on and off the court. They suffered some of the most embarrassing losses in program history. But those losses neither deflated nor defined this group.

Brad Underwood and his staff deserve massive plaudits for keeping this roster in a position to improve. The leadership of veteran players like Shannon, Coleman Hawkins, and Marcus Domask steadied a ship through rough midseason waters.

Ty Rodgers and Luke Goode both showed improvements to their game that will hopefully be foundation pieces for their next rounds of evolution as players.

Dain Dainja once again reminded the world that he can be a damned effective college basketball big man. Instead of pouting, he prepared for his opportunity to re-enter the rotation, and did a solid (and occasionally spectacular) job down the stretch and in the postseason. While his future is uncertain, he could remains amongst a team, staff, and fanbase that would love another year of his journey in Champaign.

Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn and Amani Hansberry are both talented players who flashed their upside in limited minutes. Both stand to see an increased role on the Illini roster if they choose to return. Hansberry and Dainja both project to form a massive, impactful frontline with incoming star Morez Johnson. And California native Jase Butler brings versatile offense and aggressive defense and a complementary style to Gibbs-Lawhorn and the returning Sencire Harris.

We will have months to talk about the construction of next year’s roster. We will have plenty of time to second guess rotations and coaching decisions.

And no, we’re not going to forget about what the Huskies did to the Beloved.

“We are not fair-weather but foul-weather fans

We’re like brothers in arms in the streets and the stands”

This year’s roster did more to inspire confidence in the future than any Illini team in two decades. The health and strength of Men’s Basketball are high. Recruits are noticing. Other programs are noticing. And if only for a fleeting moment, the national media has been noticing.

It’s going to hurt watching the rest of the tournament. It’s going to suck watching talented players leave Illinois for the NBA, overseas, and other programs.

But this won’t be the last run that Coach Underwood has. And it’s okay to crave what UCONN has right now. Hell, it’s okay to lust after what UCONN has. But imagine the satiation you’ll be able to inhale when the moment happens.

“In a world full of greed, I could never want more,

And someday we’ll go all the way” - Eddie Vedder