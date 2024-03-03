Illinois scrapes past Nebraska for Senior Night victory

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — State Farm Center was as loud as it’s been all season for Illinois’ women’s basketball team on Sunday, where it was host to a Senior Day shootout that went down to the wire.

It came down to the very last possession, with the ball in Nebraska’s hands, but a string of four consecutive stops gave Illinois the win 74-73.

It was a windy day in the 217 with winds reaching up to 20 miles per hour. While field goals may have been hard to come by across the street at Memorial Stadium, the winds weren’t an issue for Shauna Green’s team at State Farm Center.

The Illini (14-14, 8-10 Big Ten) shot 46.8% from the field and 43.8% from three-point range while also holding the Cornhuskers (19-9, 11-7 Big Ten) to 38.9% and 30%.

One of Illinois’ tallest tasks on the afternoon was to contain Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski. The junior has 17 double-doubles this season, and averages 15.9 points and 10.8 rebounds a game. On Sunday, she was held to 14 and 8.

For most of the contest, Illinois held the lead. Though they were never ahead by more than eight, they had 26:20 of time ahead to Nebraska’s 8:34. A fourth-quarter surge would give the visitors a seven-point advantage, their largest lead of the game.

With exactly five minutes to go, Green called a timeout. Nebraska would not make a field goal for the last five minutes of the game.

They had chances to score. As time dwindled, it looked like one of those games where the team that had the ball last would leave with the W. That team was Nebraska, and despite four opportunities to score the ball, they couldn’t find the one point necessary to tie or the two points to take the lead.

Makira Cook led all Illinois scorers on the afternoon with 20 points. Her effort was part of a 58-point effort from the team’s seniors on Sunday.

“When she’s confident, she’s one of the best guards in the country,” Green said of Cook.

With the game knotted at 73 apiece, Cook drew a foul inside and had two free throws to give her team the lead.

“I feel like I’ve been very confident from the free-throw line, so I wanted to step up there and knock them down,” Cook said. “It was a crucial point in the game, obviously.”

Illinois was sharp in the few trips it had to the free throw line, converting 9-of-10, while Cook was 5-of-6. The lone miss came on the front end with 34 seconds left.

“I split the free throws but I made one, so that helped. Cook said after the game, laughing.

“Put us up one,” teammate Kendall Bostic said.

“It’s better than none,” her coach said, leaning over to the two and sharing a laugh with them.

Nebraska had sole possession of the ball for the last 34 seconds of the game.

With 25 to go and the Illini leading by one, Nebraska’s Callin Hake missed two free throws with the chance to take the lead, but a lengthy review on the scramble for the rebound ruled it Nebraska ball, giving the visitors another chance to take the lead late.

“It took forever because of all the reviews,” Green said. As the officials went to the monitor, Green and her coaches had an extended amount of time in the huddle with their players. “I just told our team that we’re thinking defense.”

At the end of it, Nebraska missed two free throws and three attempts from beyond the arc and was unable to overcome the one-point deficit. The buzzer would sound and the crowd would erupt. Illinois had a Senior Night victory.

Bostic says she didn’t see how the game ended. She was boxing out on the buzzer-beater attempt from Jaz Shelley, who finished with a game-high 23 points, and only knew her team won once she saw the fans.

“I saw the crowd go nuts and I was like, ‘Okay, I guess I can go nuts now’,” she said, smiling.

Senior Sunday

After the game, the team honored six of its seniors as they played the last home game of their careers at Illinois. In the postgame ceremony, Kendall Bostic, Genesis Bryant, Makira Cook, Aicha Ndour, Camille Hobby and Jada Peebles were honored for their contributions to the program. Of the six, Hobby and Peebles are the only two that do not have the COVID season available to use.

Bostic, who has spent three years at Illinois after transferring from Michigan State, could return to the team next year. With 87 appearances under her belt, she could end her Illinois career by joining an exclusive club of players to finish with at least 100 appearances.

She’s entering year two of a two-year master’s degree in special education and is rumored to be returning to the program next year, but has not confirmed if she will. Bryant, Ndour and Cook have also not confirmed if they will suit up for Illinois next year.

Postseason Hopes

In ESPN’s latest NCAA Women’s Bracketology, Illinois has wins over just 3 teams currently projected to be a part of the field of 68 — 4th-seeded Indiana, 10th-seeded Michigan and now 8th-seeded Nebraska. Penn State, one of Illinois’ biggest road wins of the season and currently 30th in the NCAA NET Rankings, is one of ESPN’s first four teams to miss out on the big dance.

Illinois has played close games against some of the 68. A 71-67 road loss at projected 10th-seed Marquette, a 67-59 loss against projected 1st-seed Ohio State (after leading by as many as 11) and a 77-71 loss in the team’s first meeting with Indiana are all single-digit losses that could have changed the outcome of the regular season for Illinois.

In last week’s NET rankings, Illinois was the highest-ranked team with a record under .500 at 48. That high up, they’re surrounded by a handful of 20-win teams that will, in all likeliness, make the tournament. You’d had to scroll as far as 73rd on the list to find the next team that’s won less than half of their games — Purdue, a team that Illinois lost to earlier this year.

A win in the Big Ten Tournament could improve Illinois’ hopes at securing an invite to the WNIT tournament. Four wins will get them the automatic bid by advancing as conference champions.

UP NEXT

Illinois’ win locks them into the ninth seed in the Big Ten Tournament. They have a first-round bye, but depending on the outcome of Sunday’s game between Purdue and Michigan in Ann Arbor, Illinois will play either the Wolverines or the Maryland Terrapins. A Purdue victory pits Illinois against Michigan, while a Michigan win puts them up against Maryland.

They’ll play on Thursday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.