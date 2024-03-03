Illinois’ offense is good enough to carry it in March

Illinois basketball and head coach Brad Underwood accomplished a feat Saturday that no other program has accomplished in the history of college basketball.

The head coach and his program went to the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, and beat the host Badgers for a fourth consecutive time. Illinois has now won the last seven games in its series with Wisconsin.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard doesn’t exactly have his troops firing on all cylinders as we inch toward the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis and the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers fell to 2-7 their last nine contests.

On the other hand, BU and Illinois are at pre-Terrence Shannon, Jr. suspension levels, if not above that baseline. Everyone who I talk to asks me the same question, or a version of it.

“Do you think Illinois can go on a run in the NCAA tournament? They can’t guard anyone!”

The direct answer to that direct question is a resounding yes. The context and clarity of my answer has changed dramatically since the Penn State debacle in Happy Valley.

I’ll give the three reasons why I believe Illinois will be able to make a run in the NCAAT in a bit. I feel the need to double click on the Wisco game for a minute.

I often lose sight of the fact that Marcus Domask was indeed a transfer and that this is first season with the program, and his fifth overall as a college basketball player.

It seems like Domask has been here for years.

Now that you’re back from reading Tausk’s piece. Let’s refocus the conversation to the game yesterday, but take a macro look at what this game says about the Illinois offense — and the Illinois defense.

Here are the numbers at home for Wisconsin in 2023-24. I’ve added a little bit of context to each data point.

Record : 13-3 (lost to Tennessee 80-70 on Nov. 10, Purdue 75-69 on Feb. 4)

: 13-3 (lost to Tennessee 80-70 on Nov. 10, Purdue 75-69 on Feb. 4) PPG on defense : 68.25. Illinois scored 33.3% more points than the average team in Madison so far, and 17.4% more points than the average of Purdue and Tennessee.

: 68.25. Illinois scored 33.3% more points than the average team in Madison so far, and 17.4% more points than the average of Purdue and Tennessee. PPG on offense : 78.5. Illinois allowed 5.7% more points than average to Wisconsin.

: 78.5. Illinois allowed 5.7% more points than average to Wisconsin. Highest point total allowed: 91 to Illinois (previous high was 80 to Tennessee). In other words Illinois scored 13.8% more points than any team in the Kohl Center this season.

Admittedly, these are not advanced metrics and the above doesn’t tell the entire picture. There are two obvious and main takeaways here. The Illinois offense is elite and the defense is not as bad as everyone assumes.

The vast majority of people who talk about college basketball don’t watch the games, they look at box scores.

Illinois is going to give up more points because they play at a quick pace. In addition, when you score at the clip that Illinois scores, you’re not particularly worried if the other team scores a hoop or two to three, as long as the game flows and the rhythm stays in tact.

In press conferences, Underwood seemingly has done everything except say, “Pack a lunch and try to outscore us. We don’t think that you can do it.”

Here are the offensive stats for Illinois in the Wisconsin win. Underwood may have a point, you know.

9/16 from three : 56.3%. This equates to 1.68 points per possession

: 56.3%. This equates to 1.68 points per possession 20/40 from two : 50%. This equates to 1.0 points per possession.

: 50%. This equates to 1.0 points per possession. eFG% : 59.8%. Three point buckets are given 150% weighting due to the point total being 50% more than a two-point bucket.

: 59.8%. Three point buckets are given 150% weighting due to the point total being 50% more than a two-point bucket. Free throws: 24/30 (80%). This equates to 1.6 points per possession.

SDH (Shannon-Domask-Hawkins): 67 points, 16-18 (88.9%) from the line, 22-43 from the floor and 8-13 (61.5%) from three. 20 rebounds, 3:1 assist/turnover.

There is no better trio of options in the country than SDH.

Here’s what the metrics say about Illinois. Let’s do a medium dive into what the metrics say predictively, and provide more context to interpreting the reliability of their predictive nature.

Underwood’s victory in Madison is the high-water victory for the season, in terms of analytics and any metric-driven ranking system, such as NET or KenPom.

Wisconsin is No. 23 in the current NET rankings and No. 23 on KenPom (16th OER and 60th DER).

The Illini’s previous best win was arguable FAU on a neutral floor at Madison Square Garden. FAU has not performed as expected and is currently in the 40s in most metric-driven ranking systems.

Here are Illinois KenPom ranks.

No. 3 in OER (126.2) : 37th in eFG%, 30th in 2P%, 85th in FT%. The Illini are 19th in offensive rebounding and ranked 57th in possessions per game, adjusted to opponent.

: 37th in eFG%, 30th in 2P%, 85th in FT%. The Illini are 19th in offensive rebounding and ranked 57th in possessions per game, adjusted to opponent. No. 102 in DER (102.3): 339th in turnover percentage, 350th in steal percentage, 339th in Non-steal TO%. Illinois is 38th in 2P% and 197th in 3P%. Illinois gives opponents 17% of their points at the line, bad for 280th in the country.

Purdue has been in the Top 3 of any ranking any week, all year long. KenPom predicts Purdue will win the matchup this Tuesday in Champaign, 84-83. A mere one-point victory for the visiting Boilers and 7-foot-4 Zach Edey.

Don’t be shocked if Vegas has Illinois favored in this contest by around a bucket.

The point I’m making here is that Purdue has an ELITE offense and Illinois had a poor defense metrically, yet Illinois will be favored due to its ELITE offense. You have to score more than your opponent to win, regardless of what that score is at the end of the contest.

It’s not 1987. We’ve gotten smarter about basketball every year.

The adage that “defense wins championships” will never go away. I’m not advocating that it does. You have to be able to do both. Take a look at these team profiles below, and what their grouped records are so far this year.

Here’s the record by Top 10 KenPom defenses that are not in the Top 75 on offense:

No. 4 Rutgers: 15-13

No. 5 Maryland: 15-14

No. 9 Virginia: 21-9 (for the record, they are NOT a very good 21-9 team. Did you watch the game against Duke on Saturday??)

No. 10 UCF: 15-13

Here’s the record of the Top 10 KenPom Offenses that are not in the top 75 on defense.

No. 1 Alabama: 21-9

No. 3 Illinois: 22-7

No. 7 Kentucky: 21-8

No. 10 Iowa: 18-12

Elite defense only: 66-49 (.574). None of these teams will make the tournament.

Elite offense only: 82-36 (.695). Three of these teams will be Top Four seeds. Iowa will likely sneak in at the wire, and be about a No. 10 seed.

Again, before you blow up the comments with hot takes, I’m not saying that Illinois does not need to play better defense. They 100% do. The game in Madison changed Saturday with Illinois getting seven-straight stops to go on an extended run to take control of the game.

Efficiency is important overall. In a single game, sometimes it’s about grouping stops to turn the game in your favor.

Purdue comes to State Farm Center for the final home contest of the season. Underwood & Co. finish the regular season with a game at Iowa on Sunday.

This is another road kill. This is elite offense. This is way more fun than a bunch of mid-50s games that the Illini eventually lose and make everyone mad.

This is Illinois basketball.