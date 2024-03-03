Take a bow, Brad Underwood: Marcus Domask is a gem.

The story wrote itself before the game even started.

Any result other than Marcus Domask making a statement in his first collegiate game back in his home state of Wisconsin would’ve been a surprise. Illini fans have become quite familiar with the whole “in-state kid has a monster day versus home state program” thing over the years, but this time, it was the Badgers who suffered the unfortunate fate.

Domask put Illinois on his back for most of its 91-83 victory in Madison, coming up with seemingly every crowd-silencer and back-breaking bucket needed for the Illini to start March on a high note. His 15 points in the final 10 minutes came at clutch times and halted any hopes Wisconsin had of defending their home floor.

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl — a high-level defender in his own right — will probably be up at night thinking about No. 3 in orange. I’d imagine Greg Gard won’t leave him in single coverage on Domask should these two meet again in the Big Ten tournament, either.

In total, the 2019 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball finished with 31 points on 12-for-21 shooting, adding eight rebounds and three assists. His four three-pointers were a season high.

FG: 12-21 (4-6 3s)

PTS: 31



Here's every basket from Marcus Domask's 30-piece in his return to his home state. ⚡️@marcusdomask x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/hTEi4prsMp — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 2, 2024

Back in April when he committed to Illinois, few would’ve envisioned that the orange and blue were getting a player capable of that type of nuclear stat line in a Big Ten road win. And yet, this type of dominance is far from an outlier for Domask in what’s been nothing short of a star-caliber season.

Saturday’s performance was Domask’s third 30-point performance of the season. He’s eclipsed 20 points eight times and currently sits fifth in scoring during conference play at 18.9 points per game.

The smoothness and under control nature of his game shows up every night for what’s turned into a top-two offense in all of college basketball — largely because of him.

Take a bow, Brad Underwood.

Domask’s name was rarely found on preseason lists of the nation’s best transfers. Revisit that exercise today? It wouldn’t take very long to find it.

Nonchalantly landing Domask out of Southern Illinois this offseason amid countless higher-profile, bigger-named transfer recruiting battles may go down as one of the best moves of Brad Underwood’s Illinois tenure. And bringing him in is only part of the story — turning him into a high-major superstar is an entirely different feat.

That’s not to say Domask wasn’t already a proven producer at Southern Illinois — his 1,615 points and three All-Missouri Valley selections speak for themselves. However, up transfers don’t always work out, and they certainly don’t always result in key cogs to top-15 teams. Not to mention one of the most efficient offenses in the last decade of college basketball.

Underwood and his staff have put Domask in a perfect situation to succeed. The Illini’s “booty ball” actions mesh perfectly with Domask strengths and allow him to thrive in isolation often. The ball finds him more than anyone on a roster void of a true point guard, and his composure and decision-making allow for that to be the case without stress.

In a lot of ways, the offense is catered to what Domask brings to the table. He never gets sped up, he’s patient, he’s poised with the ball in his hands. Illinois is more than comfortable with him as a decision-maker, whether that’s in a facilitating role or just putting his head down and getting buckets.

The guy is just flat out fun to watch, too. When he gets a matchup he likes, goodnight.

All of it has led to what’s soon to be crowned as an All-Conference campaign — 16.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. That scoring mark would rank fifth for a single season among transfers in program history, trailing a loaded list of names — Rayvonte Rice, Kenny Battle, Ken Norman and teammate Terrence Shannon Jr.

Shannon’s transfer success story gets most of the headlines as the worthy All-American he’s become, but Domask is truly the straw the stirs the drink for this historically efficient Illinois offense. Even with the physical force Shannon is, it’s Domask who the Illini default to when needing a bucket in the half court. Not to mention it was Domask who kept them afloat during the six games Shannon missed.

And it may just be Domask who helps lead Illinois to its first second weekend NCAA Tournament run in 19 years. If he has that look in his eye he did on Saturday in Madison, I sure wouldn’t put it past him.