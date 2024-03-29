‘Opportunity to do something great’: Illinois seeks to earn spot in Final Four

BOSTON — Illinois is just one single win away from a berth in the Final Four.

Although, the road just gets harder with every win. Next up is a tilt with the No. 1 overall seed and defending champion UConn.

Head Coach Brad Underwood and select players were available to the media Friday afternoon at TD Garden to discuss the upcoming Elite Eight contest and Thursday’s 72-69 win over Iowa State.

“Unbelievable opportunity to do something great,” Underwood said. “And we’re one of eight that are still standing with an opportunity to go to Arizona.”

UConn Huskies

Thirty-four wins, only three losses. The reigning national champs. Big East outright champs.

A long list of impressive feats for head coach Dan Hurley and company.

“Excited about the opportunity to play the defending national champion,” Underwood said. “Danny’s done a terrific job.”

UConn — who took down San Diego State in a rematch of last year’s National Championship 82-52 Thursday — holds the No. 1 offense (overtook Illinois following Thursday’s games) and No. 6 defense according to Kenpom.

Underwood knows there’s talent all across the board.

“They’ve got a little bit of everything in terms of [Stephon] Castle being an elite defender,” Underwood said. “[Alex] Karaban at 6’8, 6’9 is just a deadly three-point shooter, especially in transition.”

Castle — the Big East Freshman of the Year — is a projected NBA lottery pick, and Karaban is a player who shoots the three at an efficient 38.5%.

A couple players Underwood didn’t mention were First-Team All-American guard Tristen Newton and big man Donovan Clingan.

“[Newton] gets six offensive rebounds yesterday, they punish you on the glass,” Underwood said.

The guard averages an impressive 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Additionally, Clingan’s 7.4 rebounds per game is a big factor in how they “punish” on the boards.

But, Illinois and UConn have “mirroring styles” as Underwood explained.

“They run in transition, they get a ton of threes in transition,” Underwood said. “We love to run in transition, we love to score in under seven seconds.”

Additionally, both teams have very good size.

“UConn is a really good team,” said Marcus Domask. “I think our size and our versatility will really help us. They beat a lot of teams on the boards, they got a lot of second chance points.”

The Huskies might be the No. 1 overall seed and defending champs, but Coleman Hawkins and Ty Rodgers emphasized that it’ll just be “another game” on the schedule.

“I feel like there’s no pressure on us. I feel like it’s another game,” Hawkins said. “We’re going to prepare the same way, we’re going to practice the same way, we’re going to go about film the same way.”

“At the end of the day we got to be ourselves and come to play,” Rodgers said.

Shannon Jr.’s Dominance

The stretch that Terrence Shannon Jr. has been on the lately is otherworldly.

And in a game where he probably could have done more, he still scored over 25 points for the seventh consecutive time.

“He had 29 last night, I didn’t know it,” Underwood said. “He played 29 minutes, and missed five free throws and some wide open threes, otherwise he could’ve had a 40-point night.”

Shannon’s 29 points led all scorers in the win over Iowa State, and Underwood continues to emphasize that “we don’t run much to him.”

“It just kind of happens,” Underwood said. “He finds it, but he’s been great all year.”

Underwood has not really seen this type of stretch from a single player in a long time, but he can relate it to a certain player he coached as an assistant many years ago.

“I was an assistant with Michael Beasley,” Underwood said. “Mike was pretty good.”

In order for Illinois to beat UConn, Shannon will be needed more than ever of course.

“He’s a special player, special talent,” Underwood said.

Super Soaker

In case you somehow haven’t seen it, check this out.

For the second-consecutive game, the winning celebration involved water guns.

This time though, some jokes were made about Illinois’ head coach.

“Yah they got a 60-year old man taking his shirt off and doing his best ‘dad bod,’” Underwood said.

“I don’t know if I ever thought I’d see the shirt off with the water gun,” Domask said. “That wasn’t part of the recruiting process.”

This is a sign of a “connected” team, a word Underwood has been using repeatedly all season.

“We celebrate winning, we talk about winning a lot, and winning is really hard,” Underwood said. “We ask these guys to work their tail off everyday.”

The water gun celebration isn’t the only fun thing about the team right now. I think you know where this is going.

Yes, the now-infamous podium exit.

So far in this tournament, every time Illini players are up at the podium, there is a new unique way of exiting the stage. Friday’s rendition is above.

Domask said it comes down to the guys wanting “to be respectful human beings and push in our chairs.”

“Every one of these guys is a comedian in their own right,” Underwood said.

Everyday guys, that’s for sure.

Illinois plays UConn in the East Regional Final Saturday at 5:09 p.m. CT, and will be televised on TBS/TruTV.