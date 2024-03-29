Illinois didn’t play close to its best ball — now, the Illini are ELITE

Share All sharing options for: Illinois didn’t play close to its best ball — now, the Illini are ELITE

Happy Friday, Illinois Land!

Despite doing everything possible to lose a Sweet 16 game that the program hadn’t played in for nearly two decades, the Fighting Illini fought their way to a win over Iowa State to advance to their first Elite Eight since, well…19 years ago.

Don’t get my words twisted. Iowa State didn’t give this game to Illinois.

Illinois and head coach Brad Underwood won this game decisively. The final score is misleading for a variety of reasons. I’ll detail those below.

Terence Shannon, Jr. took this game from Iowa State, to be more specific and clear.

The Illinois defense played as good as it has all season, and the offensive scheme delivered the goods — despite the collective unit going 15-29 (51.7%) from the free throw line — and the collective unit made shots when it mattered the most.

Before we get into what gargantuan effort it will take to dethrone the defending champion Connecticut Huskies, let’s actually take a little time to savor and enjoy this Sweet 16 victory like a dry-aged ribeye.

You know what I’m talking about. The one you get when you’re on vacation or get that promotion you’ve worked hard to get for more than a decade. It’s always special when you ask the waiter, “Good sir, what are the specials tonight?”

It was worth the wait. It was full of umami. It hit the spot.

For those unfamiliar, umami is that indescribable flavor that makes a steak taste like a steak. It is similar to what makes your favorite song your favorite song.

The umami of this game hit hard. It had everything that we have come to expect. After all, we love no other.

Illinois and Underwood didn’t quite “snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.” Illinois led for the entirety of the game, and didn’t play anywhere close to their ceiling.

Here’s what we are conditioned to expect to happen against a high-caliber opponent like Iowa State in an important tournament game like the Sweet 16. This all came to fruition.

Illinois still won the game without ever training.

That is the elusive umami discussed earlier.

Horrendous free throw shooting : 15/29 (51.7%). On that many attempts, the expected points for Illinois would be 21.3 points. Essentially, Illinois scored 6.3 less points at the line than their average. This number could push even high, given the shooters who took the shots.

: 15/29 (51.7%). On that many attempts, the expected points for Illinois would be 21.3 points. Essentially, Illinois scored 6.3 less points at the line than their average. This number could push even high, given the shooters who took the shots. Full Dain Dainja Experience: Amazing plays at the rim on both sides of the court and three of the worst turnovers you’ll ever see in a Division I basketball game. It’s truly must-see TV.

Terrence Shannon, Jr. got into foul trouble by putrid Big Ten official Courtney Green : Green called an inexplicable second foul on TSJ going after an offensive rebound in the first half, and called Shannon for his fourth foul with 11 minutes to go in the game after an Iowa State player flopped setting a screen. This happened multiple times in this game. Ridiculous.

: Green called an inexplicable second foul on TSJ going after an offensive rebound in the first half, and called Shannon for his fourth foul with 11 minutes to go in the game after an Iowa State player flopped setting a screen. This happened multiple times in this game. Ridiculous. Marcus Domask poor shooting : 2-11 (18.2%). Domask also had four turnovers but did distribute the rock well with five assists.

: 2-11 (18.2%). Domask also had four turnovers but did distribute the rock well with five assists. Hot start and fizzle from the three: Make four of the first six and then go 4-23 (17.4%)

This above read as like an early-season loss this very year. Hell, this isn’t that far off from losses to teams like Penn State and Michigan State toward the end of the regular season.

The Illini made shots when they HAD to make shots. Players made plays. Coaches coached.

The main factor in this victory was that Illinois had Terrence Shannon, Jr. and Iowa State did not.

Some pointed this out pregame, while others wanted to bristle about the defensive efficiency of Iowa State and their relentless pursuit on that end of the court.

Choose whichever adage you wish. I’ll go with perhaps my favorite that applies to this situation.

“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” -Mike Tyson

In other words, you can have a plan for TSJ, but getting on the court and executing that plan continues to not only be a challenge for Illinois opponents, but a near impossibility.

Here’s what TSJ did against Iowa State:

29 points

1.52 POINTS PER SHOT : 29 points on 19 shots. Shannon finished just 5-10 (50%) from the line. This could have been an epic game with better free throw shooting and Courtney Green assigned to the NIT where he belongs.

: 29 points on 19 shots. Shannon finished just 5-10 (50%) from the line. This could have been an epic game with better free throw shooting and Courtney Green assigned to the NIT where he belongs. Five rebounds

THREE steals with two of those leading to runout dunks, and the last of which resulted in the game-sealing two-hander.

Let’s call this game what it was. It was a mismatch. Illinois is clearly better than Iowa State.

Had Curtis Jones not had the game of his life in this one, Iowa State would have been fortunate to get to 50. Jones had 26 points, which eclipsed his point TOTAL of the first two tournament games at 25 (combining the wins against No. 15 seed South Dakota State and No. 7 Washington State).

Jones is averaging just north of 10 points a night. He was the only thing that Iowa State had to keep the game competitive.

For the first time in a long time — maybe the entirety of the season — Illinois will be overmatched in totality against the juggernauts from UCONN.

That may matter for a 30-plus game season. For a single-elimination contest it doesn’t.

Illinois will still have TSJ and still have the best player on the court.

UCONN will have the better team, and arguably the hottest coach in the sport — at any level — in Danny Hurley.

The outcome of this game is very simple to me.

The three-point line will be the key factor in the contest. If Illinois wins this game, they will need to make 14 threes. The matter of attempts is out the window.

Yes, that would be the season-high water mark. I get it. It’s a tall task to ask.

Given what we know about UCONN and them only having three losses on the season, it will take a season-high game in terms of effort and production to pull off the upset.

A few bullet points on the Illinois opponent in the Elite Eight.

They will not give you the game.

They accumulate leads over consistent, constant pressure on both ends of the court. Illinois is a team of runs. UCONN is a team of consistency.

They’re deep and they follow the game plan. Eight guys play double-digit minutes.

UCONN has nine-straight NCAA Tournament wins by an average of over 23 points per contest. None of those nine victories are by less than 13 points,

UCONN is the best team. Illinois can win the game, but they will not be able to do it unless they make shots. A lot of shots.

Here’s what can’t happen tomorrow in Boston.

An Illini victory isn’t an impossibility, but not a likelihood either. Underwood’s squad will have to be ready when the ball is thrown in the air.

Domask goes cold from the floor . Illinois will need the “Wisconsin Domask” and not the “Iowa State Domask” if it has plans on a team charter to Phoenix next weekend.

. Illinois will need the “Wisconsin Domask” and not the “Iowa State Domask” if it has plans on a team charter to Phoenix next weekend. Missing free throws. Illinois will have to make them at a high rate. Every point against UCONN is hard to come by…and necessary.

Illinois will have to make them at a high rate. Every point against UCONN is hard to come by…and necessary. Making only nine threes. The magic number is 14 makes, not the number of attempts. If Donovan Clingan isn’t in foul trouble, finishing at the rim is difficult over the 7-foot-three center. Don’t waste time in there trying to do things that can’t be done.

TSJ is gonna TSJ. He’ll ned to Extra TSJ this game. If he can’t get to 30+, the Illini will struggle to stay competitive.

Expect Hurley and the Huskies to put Clingan on starter Ty Rodgers in nearly identical fashion to what Matt Painter and Purdue have done in the Big Ten matchups earlier in the year.

Please take The Scientific Poll.

Poll What’s your confidence level that Illinois beats UCONN? 5: See you Phoenix

4: Illinois can win with great exeuction

3: They will have to play nearly perfect

2: UCONN will have to play horrible and Illinois will have to play well

1: Maybe if Shannon gets 50

0: Do they hang a banner for the Elite 8 in State Farm Center? vote view results 0% 5: See you Phoenix (0 votes)

0% 4: Illinois can win with great exeuction (0 votes)

0% 3: They will have to play nearly perfect (0 votes)

0% 2: UCONN will have to play horrible and Illinois will have to play well (0 votes)

0% 1: Maybe if Shannon gets 50 (0 votes)

0% 0: Do they hang a banner for the Elite 8 in State Farm Center? (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

This is the Elite 8. This is the best in decades. Enjoy it to the max.

Now officially the second-best Illinois team in over three decades, take 24 hours to savor the flavor of this win in the Sweet 16.

This is what playing for a Final Four feels like.

This is Illinois basketball.