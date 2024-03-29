Illinois won a battle for the ages

It was a fitting start to a game that took place on Major League Baseball’s official Opening Day.

When Iowa State ripped Terrence Shannon on the first possession of the game, the narrative started. It was the equivalent of an elite starting pitcher giving up a home run on the first pitch of his biggest start of the season.

Some of the best shake off those setbacks most of the time.

Then you have the even rarer breed: the ones with the short memories who have no recollection of unforced errors.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is quite simply an anomaly. He scored 29 of the Illini’s 72 points in their Sweet 16 victory against Iowa State.

If making the Sweet 16 exorcised the demons of the past 19 years, hanging on in Boston against the Cyclones was an Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind-level mind eraser for a fanbase suffering from post-traumatic hoops disorder.

But back to Shannon. When he left the game with four fouls around the 11-minute mark of the second half, things looked bleak.

Not only did they look bleak, they looked familiar.

An Illinois squad, on the heels of a good first half, looked vulnerable in the second half against a tough opponent.

On multiple occasions, Illinois didn’t emerge victorious in those matchups. Those performances were seen as heinous choke jobs and the hallmarks of a team that could never reach its potential if it didn’t learn how to come through in the clutch.

Games in March are often won on the razor’s edge. When two good teams clash in a win-or-go-home scenario, the matchups are determined on the margins.

In other words, the fights almost go to the judges.

But there is always that one knockout punch.

Sometimes that punch is a jab…a free throw, a midrange jump shot, a dribble-off-the-shoe turnover.

Sometimes it’s a combo…a three-point flurry, a series of defensive stops, a transition to a zone defense that shuts down an opponent for multiple consecutive possessions.

On Thursday night, it was a single left hook.

Terrence Shannon, as he is wont to do, jumped a passing lane, stole the ball, took it to the house, and dunked with the ferocity of a nervous, haunted fanbase.

Shannon slammed the door shut on a game that never seemed truly out of reach.

Even when Iowa State couldn’t throw a 737 into the ocean in the first half, Illinois let them off the hook with poor foul shooting.

Then Iowa State scored the first six points of the second half, and Illinois had to play them in a phone booth.

Then Shannon’s foul trouble seemed to leave the Illini reeling. It was easy to succumb to those insidious pangs of creeping doubt.

But much like an NFL defense, the Illini bent but never broke. Iowa State never overtook the Illini lead. While the vaunted Illini offense didn’t have its ceiling game, the heralded Iowa State defense didn’t outperform Brad Underwood’s defense.

Illinois was in deep waters. They were playing Iowa State on their stylistic turf. And they not only lived to tell the tale, but they survived to suit up for a prize fight against the presumptive favorites.

We have plenty of time to talk about UConn. And there will be dozens of think pieces between now and tip-off.

But for right now, this was a win for all seasons in a city known for its autumn colors.

The Illini and their supernova made the loudest noise when it mattered most.

And the team that rose like a Phoenix from the ashes of last season’s epic conflagration is still standing. And they’re making at least one more trip into that casino playing nothing but house money.