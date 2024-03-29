Illinois vs. Connecticut: Betting odds, spread, moneyline and more for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Thursday’s game against Iowa State was obviously more intense than the ones we saw last week in Omaha, but I think we’ll all take the Illini’s first Elite Eight appearance since 2005.

However, the road is about to get even more challenging, facing top-ranked UCONN on Saturday night.

We’ll have coverage for you leading up to tip here at TCR, but for now, we wanted to take some time to look at what DraftKings has already posted for the game in terms of wagering odds. Keep in mind: These things are fluid, so everything you’re about to read is accurate as of early Friday morning.

Ahead of the Illini’s matchup with No. 1 Connecticut, the Huskies have been installed as a 7.5-point favorite. DraftKings has set the over/under margins at +/- 156.5, but if it’s anything like Thursday’s game, the over may not be in play. If you’re a moneyline gambler, the line for Illinois stands at +260, while Iowa State is at -325.

If you want to get involved in some futures betting, here’s a look at DraftKings odds to make the Final Four.