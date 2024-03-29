How To Watch No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 1 Connecticut: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 1 UCONN (NCAA Tournament Elite Eight)
Game Time: 5:09 p.m. CT Saturday
TV Channel: TBS/truTV
Online Streaming: March Madness Live
Location: TD Garden (Boston, MA)
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL +7.5 O/U 156.5 (according to DraftKings - Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
Quick Hits
No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini (29-8, 14-6 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 143-87)
Leading Scorer: Terrence Shannon Jr. (5th yr. Sr.) — 21.6 ppg, 46.6% FG, 4.2 rpg
Last Game: 72-69 win over Iowa State (Sweet 16)
Gameday Reading:
No. 1 Connecticut Huskies (34-3, 18-2 Big East)
Head Coach: Dan Hurley (6th season)
Last Game: 82-52 win over San Diego State (Sweet 16)
What Happened The Last Time These Two Played?
Dec. 27, 1994: UCONN 71, Illinois 56
- Illinois trails the all-time series 2-1.
I can’t find a recap from that game :( anywho, ILL.
