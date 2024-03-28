Shannon, Illinois hang on against Iowa State to reach Elite Eight

BOSTON — The Final Four is just one win away.

In the first Sweet 16 appearance since 2005 for Illinois (the No. 1 offense according to Kenpom), it had to face off against an Iowa State team who was ranked as the No. 1 defense Thursday night at TD Garden.

In what was seen coming in as potentially the best matchup in the Sweet 16 — and a game which even turned into Iowa State’s style of play — Illinois survived against Iowa State in an absolute dogfight, 72-69.

“When you face the number one defense, you know they’re not number one because they’re soft or lack effort,” said head coach Brad Underwood.

But out the gates, it didn’t have the feel of a game that would end up as such. It felt like the Illini (29-8) could win this one much easier than expected.

The East Region’s No. 3 seed came out with lots of energy, getting out to an 11-2 start. This was big in part to Terrence Shannon Jr. drilling two of his first three shots from deep.

But it wasn’t just the offense that was working early on for the Illini, as the Cyclones (29-8) were shooting a mere 2-of-16 at the under-12 media timeout. The nation’s best offensive team was showing it can play defense too.

“We have a saying in our program that offense wins games, defense wins championships,” Underwood said.

The slow start did not affect the Big 12 tournament champions completely though, as it would cut Illinois’ lead to just four points — the closest it had been since the game started.

From there, it was the Big 10 tournament champions who went on a 20-14 stretch the rest of the first half that led to a 36-26 halftime lead.

“When teams go on runs, I think we come together more than we do normally,” said Marcus Domask. “I think we just stay together and we just trust what we do.”

Although, Illinois should have been up more. A lackluster 7-of-16 from the free throw line led to missed opportunities which could’ve buried an Iowa State team who is not known for playing down.

“I felt really good at half,” Underwood said. “We missed 102 free throws I think, and some wide-open shots, and we were up 10.”

Long story short, the Cyclones did make things interesting. Very, interesting.

Iowa State’s Keshon Gilbert (14) and Curtis Jones (26) made sure the 10-point Illinois lead wouldn’t feel safe, as the Cyclone duo scored a combined 40 to ensure that this matchup would live up to the hype.

What became even more challenging was that Shannon picked up a fourth foul with over 10 minutes left in the game.

“Having TJ in foul trouble, I loved our resiliency in playing through those moments,” Underwood said.

Illinois needed guys to step up, and in a couple different situations where Iowa State would cut it to two-point deficits, Domask did so with an and-one layup, and Luke Goode hit a couple clutch threes.

“When you get in situations like that, the guys that were on the court have basically seen it all,” Goode said.

Underwood then put Shannon back in the game with around four minutes to play, and that was the right move.

The All-American guard would end up with 29 key points, a handful coming after he returned from the bench. He continues to prove why he’s arguably the best player in the country.

“People who know Terrence know what a great, great competitor he is and how he loves to win,” Underwood said. “To do that cold shows he stayed in the game mentally.”

Underwood also emphasized that Illinois’ job in Boston is not finished.

“We didn’t come here to win one game, we came here to win two,” Underwood said. “And to advance to the Elite Eight is special.”

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

STEAL AND SLAM: With Illinois up four and Iowa State in possession of the ball, Shannon intercepted a pass and went the other way with it.

This put the Illini up six with under a minute to play.

Steal. Slam. Seal.

ILLINOIS SLAMS THE DOOR SHUT #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/sOS6k1JfuH — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2024

FREE THROWS: Illinois might’ve won, but this is cause for concern.

Rarely ever can you win a game in March going 15-of-29 from the charity stripe. But nonetheless, the Illini still did in this one.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

TSJ in transition all alone. That’s it.

Still not sure how this went in.

SOUND SMART

- This was the 15th all-time meeting between Illinois and Iowa State.

- Illinois improved to 12-3 in the series, breaking a two-game skid dating back to Nov. 2015.

- Terrence Shannon improved to 7-0 against Iowa State (6-0 at Texas Tech).

- Brad Underwood picked up his first-ever win as a head coach against Iowa State.

- Illinois is now 45-34 all-time in the NCAA tournament (3-0 this year).

TWEET OF THE GAME

The ILL-INI chants have broken out as time winds out.



Bring on UConn. #Illini pic.twitter.com/4vQpaIWXYL — Will Charlton (@WillCharltonH13) March 29, 2024

UP NEXT

Again, Illinois is one win away from the Final Four. But, the defending National Champion UConn stands in the way.

Tip off against the Huskies will be at 5:09 p.m. CT on Saturday and televised on TBS/TruTV.