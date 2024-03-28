Illinois fights off late rally, punches ticket to WBIT Final Four

TULSA, Okla. — With a shot at the WBIT Final Four at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the line, Illinois traveled to Tulsa with the same goal they’ve had since round one of the tournament: Go 1-0.

The Illinois Fighting Illini (17-15) did just that, jumping out to a big early lead and doing enough to hold onto it until the end, winning 69-61 to advance to the semifinals over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (25-9).

If you came into Thursday’s game being told that Makira Cook got into foul trouble and that the Illini would have 14 turnovers, you’d probably believe the Illini lost, or that it was at least close. Thanks to solid rebounding from the likes of Kendall Bostic and subpar three-point shooting from Tulsa down the stretch, the Illini would grind out a win, trailing for just a handful of possessions.

Cook got into foul trouble early, picking up her third midway through the second quarter. Despite being a 40-minute player as of late, she would be sidelined with Illinois looking to protect an early lead. Her 23 minutes on the court on Thursday are her lowest this season.

She would still finish strong, putting up 15 points.

In Cook’s absence, her teammates would step up. Her partner-in-crime, guard Genesis Bryant, would lead Illinois scorers, finishing with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting. It’s her highest point tally since putting up the same figure against Iowa in late February.

Tulsa had trouble keeping Kendall Bostic quiet. She would grab rebounds at will and score from inside and out, hitting two early three-pointers to help the Illini jump ahead early.

The Kokomo, Ind. native, who ranks first in the Big Ten and fourth in the nation in defensive rebounds with 8.4, continued her dominance in the paint. She’d finish with 10 points and 16 rebounds, 12 on the defensive end.

Down big, the Golden Hurricane would turn to the three-ball, but could not convert at a rate high enough to close the gap. 34 of their 62 field goal attempts came from beyond the arc, and they would only convert on 11 occasions.

They would cut the lead down to six in the fourth quarter thanks to a stretch where they scored five field goals on six attempts, but it still would not be enough.

In the end, it was Illinois’ rebounding and free-throw shooting that would give them the edge late. They had the edge on the boards 42-26 and would go 11-of-12 from the charity stripe.

The win to advance Illinois to the WBIT’s Final Four is a milestone not just in Shauna Green’s Illinois career but in the program’s history — it’s the furthest they’ve ever gone in a second-tier postseason tournament.

The Green Wave was coming off wins against Arkansas and Georgetown, the former being a team that Illinois lost to by one earlier in the season.

The American Athletic Conference’s regular season champs failed to punch their ticket to the Big Dance, falling in the quarterfinals to 9-seed East Carolina. After taking down two Power 6 opponents in their first two rounds, they walked into Thursday hoping to add a third to that list.

The Illini got off to a fast start, something that they haven’t been able to do for much of the season. They would cap off the first quarter ahead 18-9, and would build on that and lead by as many as 16. The Illini wouldn’t trail after going down 2-0.

STAT STUFFERS

Genesis Bryant (ILL): 19 points, 8-of-15 FG

Kendall Bostic (ILL): 10 points, 16 rebounds

Makira Cook (ILL): 17 points, 7-of-11 FG

Delanie Crawford (TUL): 17 points, 5-of-12 3PT

UP NEXT

They will meet the winner of Washington State and Toledo at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Monday, April 1. Tipoff time for the program’s first-ever trip to a Final Four of any kind will be announced at a later date, and the game will be on ESPNU.