‘We’re everyday guys’: Underwood details Sweet 16 mindset

The time has come.

Tonight, for the first time in 19 years, the Illini will be playing in the Sweet Sixteen.

The excitement is building and this team has all the potential in the world. But carrying this run on to the next round will be far from an easy task.

Standing in the way of an Elite Eight matchup is No. 2 seed Iowa State. The success of this team is built off hustle, athleticism, and not allowing opponents to score many points.

“Now it’s on to a very good Iowa State team,” said head coach Brad Underwood on Wednesday. “Obviously, it’s the number one defense in college basketball. T.J. (Otzelberger) has done just an outstanding job of getting these guys to play very hard, it’s very impressive.”

The Cyclones have beat No. 1 seed Houston twice this year en route to a Big 12 Tournament Title. Their résumé this season speaks for itself and it’s beyond enough for them to be in the position they’re currently in.

“My hat’s off to Iowa State, to T.J., to that group,” Underwood said. “We’ll have to be very good and I’m excited for the opportunity.”

As for the Illini, they have quite the track record this season as well. A Big Ten Tournament title and a third round appearance for the first time in nearly two decades are all you need to know when evaluating this year’s squad.

That’s a testament to the culture shift Illinois has gone through under the leadership of Underwood.

“We’ve tried to establish a work ethic, we’re a program of development,” Underwood said. “We say all the time, ‘we’re everyday guys,’ you see that throughout our building, on our shirts, on our gear.”

The “everyday guys” have been there all season, especially when times were the toughest. Multiple players had to step up in the absence of Terrence Shannon Jr. for six games, and that doesn’t go unnoticed by the coaching staff.

“To show up and have to work every single day to get better, to be accountable, to be responsible,” Underwood said. “That’s only done by hard work and by a group of guys that want to put in that time.”

As for the game tonight, Underwood understands the challenge ahead. He knows that a team of this defensive caliber will cause some frustrations for the Illini, so he’s not expecting a perfect game on offense.

“They’re going to play exceptionally hard,” he said. “I’m not oblivious to think that we won’t turn the ball over a few times. You have to be very decisive in your decisions, you have to be bull tough.”

Iowa State is second in college basketball with 10.3 steals per game this season. With a team that often generates its offense from its defense, eliminating mistakes will be essential to the Illini finding success.

“Take the five second count if you’re in trouble, punt it 24 rows up into the stands,” Underwood said. “Just don’t jump up in the air and throw it and let them get an uncontested layup that we can’t defend on our end.”

Outside of the opponent, these two teams couldn’t ask for a better venue. TD Garden is home to the Boston Celtics, who hold a share of the NBA record with 17 championships in their history.

“You’re in the Sweet Sixteen, you’re in one of the premier sporting events in all the world,” Underwood said. “Then you get to do it here in Boston and all you have to do is look up at the rafters. All the consecutive world championships and knowing what this city is about in terms of basketball.”

The stage is set and the lights will be brighter than they have been all season. A nighttime matchup on the east coast between two powerhouse teams is shaping up to be an all time classic.

“It’s great that it’s here in Boston in this iconic building, in this place, and we’re doing it in the Sweet Sixteen,” Underwood said. “I’m really excited about all of that.”