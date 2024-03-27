Styles make fights, and Illinois has more than a puncher’s chance

Not sure if you’ve heard this, but the top-ranked defense is playing against the top-ranked offense in Boston Thursday night.

For just the 10th time since 2012 -- and the first since Dec. 17th, 2022 -- the #1 KenPom offense will play the #1 KenPom defense when Illinois and Iowa State face in Thursday's Sweet 16.



Since 2012, the #1 offense is 4-5 vs. the #1 defense. https://t.co/3LgPgLtKWv pic.twitter.com/IGY435i0o1 — Andrew Weatherman (@andreweatherman) March 27, 2024

Sure, it’s a chalky 2-3 matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Illinois Fighting Illini. But it’s the kind of juicy matchup that makes March Madness a dietary staple of American sports cuisine.

Illinois is 7-0 when turning the ball over under 9 times.

So all Illinois has to do is protect the basketball, and the Elite Eight will be a lead pipe cinch.

Iowa State is not likely to oblige. They force more turnovers than any team in the nation.

If Illinois loses, the “Illini don’t have a point guard” crowd will have the best day of their lives. They will use that as the rationale.

Illinois plays well when it protects the ball. This is true of most teams, and as a writer I can’t claim credit for the notion that limiting turnovers is the key to victories.

Illinois protects the ball by utilizing high-level passers at 4 (sometimes all 5) spots on the floor. On the perimeter, Illini players run to the ball to receive passes. And the Illini’s length makes jumping passing lanes more difficult.

Tamin Lipsey and Kashon Gilbert were both in the top 5 in the Big 12 in steals per game. So ball security has to start at the point of attack.

Illinois’ offense isn’t completely ball screen dependent. That is fortunate, because Iowa State treats ball screens the way the FBI treated Diddy’s homes.

This roster is built with the ability to play really fast in their back pocket. This may be a good time to play that card.

Do the Illini have the personnel to overcome Iowa State’s strength?

Early in the season, the Illini house was built on a foundation of elite rebounding.That seems like a long time ago. But this Illinois roster has straight dogs on the glass.

This could be a Ty Rodgers ferocious rebounding game. And as everyone who watched the Big Ten Tournament knows, those games are must-watch.

Illinois has to crush it on the defensive glass. Getting opportunities to play in transition plays into Illinois’ strengths.

It doesn’t matter how good Lipsey and Gilbert are. If Terrence Shannon Jr. is 47 feet away from the basket getting a full head of steam with the ball in his hands, no amount of defensive fundamentals will prevent Iowa State from getting dunked on.

Dain Dainja has been an efficient rebounder since his homecoming star turn in the conference tournament. His ability to hit the glass against Iowa State could lead to run out opportunities for the Illini.

But do you know what’s more fun?

When Dain fills the lane and finishes above the rim in the secondary phase of transition.

It’s enough to make Orlando Antigua beam with joy. And no, that’s not foreshadowing.

Illinois is also perfect when shooting 49% from the field and above.

They largely accomplish this task by…

Moving the ball effectively.

This is an unselfish club that makes the extra pass.

Hell, sometimes Quincy Guerrier and Coleman Hawkins should pull the trigger even more aggressively. Coach Underwood spoke specifically to his desire for more Coleman Hawkins offensive forcefulness.

But much like Rodgers, Hawkins contributes to winning basketball whether or not he is scoring in volume. His facilitation ability and rebounding prowess can help Illinois overcome the defense-fueled cannonball that is T.J. Otzelberger’s squad.

(They also achieve that goal by giving the ball to the guy who hasn’t missed a shot since the Roosevelt administration on the block.)

(They also achieve that goal by giving the ball to the guy who was disrespected by being named a third-team All-American.)

But who is the ultimate X-factor?

It’s the guy who had the 10th triple-double in NCAA Tournament history. It’s the king of “when my shot’s not falling, my opponent still is.” It’s the booty ball practicioner emeritus. It’s the primary ballhandler in the half-court set who will do more to protect the ball than anyone (save maybe Ty Rodgers) against Iowa State’s backcourt octopi.

Sure, Illinois has Terrence Shannon Jr. He’s got as much starpower and momentum as any one player in this tournament.

But Marcus Domask is the other guy with the potential to answer any of the questions facing the Illini in this game.

Ball protection, rebounding, and scoring will be at a premium. Domask has demonstrated an ability to excel in all of those areas. And he’s done so thus far in the NCAA tournament.

Get you popcorn and your preferred source of caffeine. The Illini will be in a dogfight that will last well into the night in Boston. Much like those classic basketball games of Beantown’s past, this one will be an epic clash of styles.

It’s a moment 19 years in the making for Illinois fans. That’s 19 years of frustration, angst, and unanswered questions.

But in this battle between better angels and insidious demons, for the first time in a generation the Illini have a fair fight.