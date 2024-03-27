This moment is special — take it all in, Illini

Finally, the monkey is off our back. It’s been so long that I don’t remember what to do during these four days between the Round of 32 and Sweet 16 games. I’ll continue consuming any and all Illinois content as I refresh Twitter for more scouting reports on Iowa State.

Sweet 16 bound for the first time since 2005. How does a top 15 college hoops program go so long without tasting the second weekend? The agony has consumed most of my years.

I was a bit of a late bloomer in my Illini fandom. The exact moment escapes my 14-year-old self. It was sometime during the 2004 season, that much I remember. The loss to Duke that would have sent the Illini to the Elite Eight was heartbreaking. However, the buzz that surrounded the team that was “bringing everyone back” was all I could hear that summer.

What a ride that was. I was spoiled. I became accustomed to a team that seemingly couldn’t lose. Am I the only one who felt nearly as much pain when Matt Sylvester ended our perfect season as when the Illini lost to UNC nearly a month later? Perfection was all we knew for over three months.

The comeback against Arizona was the single greatest college basketball game that I’ve ever seen, and likely ever will see. Dee, Deron, Luther, Roger, and James were my idols. The program had so much momentum.

There’s a million things to love about this, but a personal favorite for me is the pure shock in @BBarn64’s voice when @DeronWilliams hits the tying three. We’re so lucky to have Brian as the voice of #illini sports pic.twitter.com/QsavBgC3Fr — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) March 26, 2024

A few lackluster years passed, and I arrived on campus for the following stretch:

2009: 5-seeded Illini lose to 12-seeded Western Kentucky in the first round.

2010: Illini miss the NCAA Tournament. They won two NIT games.

2011: 9-seeded Illini knock off UNLV, but then lose to 1-seeded Kansas in the second round.

2012: The Illini started 10-0, then went on to lose 15 of 22 games down the stretch, missing the NCAA Tournament. Bruce Weber was let go after the season.

Not how I envisioned the Illini to play during my time in Champaign. The next eight years couldn’t be worse, right?

The John Groce era got off to a solid start with Illinois making the tournament in 2013. They ultimately lost to Miami in the second round. For those who don’t remember, a crucial call late in that game led to an NCAA rule change that allows out-of-bounds plays to be reviewed by replay in the last two minutes of the game. Of course the Illini had to sacrifice for the greater good of the sport.

Related Never forget the Illini whose sacrifice created a better sport

Then started a six-year stretch without an NCAA Tournament appearance (seven years if you count the missed Covid year). Some great players came through during this time. Brandon Paul, DJ Richardson, Malcolm Hill, and Rayvonte Rice to name a few. Only one tourney appearance to show for it. The basketball program was arguably at its lowest point.

Toward the end of that drought, Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman made a promise to the University and fans after firing John Groce. If you haven’t seen the video below, take 56 seconds and give it a watch.

Josh Whitman in 2017 (after announcing Groce had been fired)



Flash forward 5 years and student tickets are sold out in 36 minutes and a Big Ten Championship is back in Champaign.



Chills. The champ is here once again pic.twitter.com/4CYzdmnPIV — The BoardRoom (@ILLBoardRoom) September 16, 2022

Boy, did he deliver on that promise. The job isn’t done yet, as Sweet 16 appearances aren’t the ultimate goal. But his hiring of Brad Underwood has set the program on an excellent trajectory.

A similar feeling to the mid-2000s is coming to the surface. While March success hasn’t been the same, the last four years have resulted in four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, now including a Sweet 16 (and counting...).

Perspective is everything, and the last 19 years have taught me to take a step back and appreciate this team a bit more during this run. While the last three seasons didn’t end how many envisioned, this year still has plenty of promise.

Let’s revel in this moment.